Smart Salem's iconic premium centers have undergone a temporary pink makeover to symbolise the organisation's dedication to raising awareness about the disease

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Smart Salem, the UAE's fastest medical fitness testing provider, proudly announces a month-long initiative to champion health and wellness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All three of Smart Salem's iconic centers have undergone a temporary pink makeover to symbolise the organisation's dedication to raising awareness about the disease, the importance of getting checked, and overall wellness.

Visitors to a Smart Salem center during October will immediately notice the striking pink theme. From vibrant flowers to digital screens to recyclable coffee cups and water bottles with pamphlet attachments detailing facts and guides for at-home breast checks, every detail is designed to create a welcoming and informative environment. It’s more than a colour scheme; it’s Smart Salem’s way of spreading vital awareness about breast cancer to every visitor.

Smart Salem is also offering all its customers an exclusive 20% discount on its new premium Wellness services throughout October. The Wellness Package offers comprehensive testing to assess overall well-being, including Vitamin Profiles, Diabetic Screening, Cardiac Risk Markers, and Iron Deficiency, as well as profiling all the vital organs. The service is inclusive of a consultation with a doctor.

The Al Jalila Foundation, which runs an annual #Pinktober fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness, has supplied Smart Salem with official pink ribbon pins to be worn by the team throughout the month and be given to everyone who undergoes a Wellness screening service at a Smart Salem center in October, symbolising solidarity and support for people’s health.

October was designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985 in the United States, while the pink ribbon was first introduced during a campaign run by Estée Lauder in 1992. It is an annual campaign to encourage global efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer and educate those concerned about it, including early identification and signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer.

Although the disease is most prevalent in women, according to the American Cancer Society, 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 530 will die from the disease in 2023.

Amanda Gravitis, Smart Salem’s COO, commented: "At Smart Salem, we know that early detection is critical to healthier lives. Our mission is to empower people to take charge of their well-being and provide the information and services to do so. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a key moment in the calendar for everyone to play their part in helping to fight this disease and support those in our community affected by it.

"It's also an opportunity to remind people about checking their health and wellness. Our goal for this initiative is to show solidarity and support for both men and women impacted by cancer, which aligns with our mission to enable everyone living in the UAE to prioritise their health in a stress-free, convenient and enjoyable way. So, join us this October as we turn pink to raise awareness and empower the community with knowledge about their wellness."

Smart Salem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Visiomed Group and is fast becoming the UAE's most advanced medical fitness testing center, delivering guaranteed results in 30 minutes - the fastest in Dubai. It is also committed to ensuring that everyone in the community knows the importance of screening for overall wellness and has launched Wellness Packages as a result.

For more information about Smart Salem services and to book appointments, please visit our website: www.smartsalem.ae.

