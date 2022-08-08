Cooperation with Elite raises the project value and maintains a high return on investment for clients, says Hisham El-Fouly

Bayadega Tower adds to our distinguished and strong precedent in real estate market, says Alaa El-Daly

As part of its strategy to ensure the best quality in its projects, Skyway Development announced that it has contracted with Elite Facility Management Company to lease and manage Bayadega Tower project in Downtown area at New Administrative Capital for distinguished brands.



The contract was signed Skyway Chairman Eng. Hosny ElSaidy, and Dr. Alaa El-Daly, CEO of Elite Facility Management Company, in the presence of officials of both companies.



Chairman of Skyway Development Eng. Hosny ElSaidy said that this contract comes within the company's plan to maintain quality of its project, and to ensure presence of a distinguished number of diverse brands within the project. In addition to, maintaining investment value of the project, which achieves the highest return for clients investing in the tower.



ElSaidy added that this contract achieves the company's goals by commitment with its customers and maintaining their confidence and satisfaction, besides, cooperating with success partners whose goals are integrated with Skyway Development’s goals.



He noted that Elite Facility Management Company is one of the distinguished entities in its field that has a strong business precedent in managing and operating projects, attracting brands and managing projects.



For his part, Hesham El-Fouly, CCO at Skyway Development stated that this contract comes within the company's plan to raise investment value of the project and cooperate with strong brands in different disciplines. Furthermore, promote the project quality and increase the company's customer base amid strong competition in the New Capital.



El-Fouly pointed out that the Bayadega project is distinctive, as the tower is located on the most popular main axes in the New Capital’s Downtown area in front of the Gold Market and the Mosque of Egypt. The project spans over ​​3,600 sqm at a height of 63 meters, and consists of a ground floor and 14 floors comprises commercial, administrative and medical

Properties.



The project is also prime with exclusive features for customers, including a car care center service, in addition to a spa center, a restaurant and food court area, and hanging cafes at a height of 30 meters and includes 2 elevators with an external panorama with a 360-degree view. Furthermore, the tower includes a rental area of ​​about 10,000 sqm, and it comprises units with various sizes starts from 27 sqm, and shops are contracted immediately within the project.



CEO of Elite Facility Management Company Alaa El-Daly said that contracting with Skyway Development adds to the company's distinguished customer base, and adds a strong developer with a distinctive project to the company's portfolio of projects that it manages.



El-Daly highlighted that there are certain criteria for selecting projects that the company manages.



He added that the Bayadeja project is one of the flagship projects that the company will work on in the coming period; accordingly, Elite Company will attract various brands commensurate with the project distinction and importance.

