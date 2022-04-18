Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: On the back of World Hemophilia Day on April 17th, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), is sharing the heart-warming story of a two-year-old boy with a rare genetic bleeding disorder. Treated for Hemophilia A, the timely intervention by doctors at SKMC, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, helped to avoid the need for a major neurosurgical operation.

Hemophilia A, an inherited bleeding disorder affecting mainly males, is characterized by low levels of factor VIII, a protein required for blood to clot. People with this disorder tend to bleed more than normal after an injury or undergoing a dental procedure or surgery or mostly spontaneous bleeding mainly in large joints. This is particularly challenging for children living with the disorder as it puts significant limitations on their daily life, with the potential for a normal injury to become life-threatening. While there is currently no definitive cure, proper management and timely treatment can allow youngsters with Hemophilia A to enjoy life just like any other healthy child.

The two-year-old patient, called Saif, was brought to SKMC with extensive cerebellar and subdural hematoma (bleeding in the brain) and was known to have Hemophilia A. Following a new therapy and medical management by SKMC, Saif is now expected to lead a normal life.

Dr. Naser Alzein, Chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “Our plan was to start Saif on a proper recombinant Factor VIII therapy in a different way to overcome difficulties to achieve our target of normal hemostasis to control the bleeding with no need of surgical intervention. This was followed by the new modality of therapy, Emicizumab, which is a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of Hemophilia A. We are extremely happy with Saif’s progress post treatment and that we could protect him from having to undergo major surgery. We are expecting him to lead a normal life and be able to perform regular activities much like any other child his age. After being discharged from SKMC, he will be closely monitored by our team at the Pediatric Hematology Clinic. I am proud to say that our department is well-equipped with the right staff and medical resources to deal with complex hematology cases.”

Saif’s mother said: “It was like any other day; Saif was running around the house playing with his friends when – suddenly - he fell. At the time, he was completely okay. However, about ten days later, he started to complain of a headache. It wasn’t just a simple headache as it would have been for many children. Due to my son’s condition, the fall had caused devastating implications and caused bleeding on the brain. It was only due to the precise and swift actions of the medical team at SKMC, that Saif is doing well today without having to undergo surgery. We are extremely grateful to the entire team, and especially Dr. Naser, for not just providing Saif with effective treatment but for also offering us hope and moral support throughout this ordeal. To see my son happy and able to enjoy life to the fullest, what more could a parent ask for?”

SKMC is a tertiary hospital with a wide spectrum of pediatric services and is the main Pediatric Hematology service provider in Abu Dhabi, with an inpatient bed capacity of 11 and a 14-bed infusion center. It follows an integrated multidisciplinary approach in treating all sorts of childhood blood disorders through state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge equipment, and personalized treatment plans to meet the individual needs of children.

To find out more about SEHA’s pediatric hematology services, please book an appointment by calling 800 50.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae