UAE, Dubai: SirajPower, the UAE's leading provider of distributed solar energy, announced today another significant solar partnership for a 2 MWp solar rooftop system with Al Ghurair Trading, a pioneer organization in real estate warehousing. As part of this partnership, SirajPower will provide their industry-leading end-to-end service, which includes financing, designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining a 2MWp solar rooftop plant at one of Al Ghurair's largest warehouse facilities in Al Quoz, which covers a staggering 16,682 sqm.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said: “2021 has been a landmark year for SirajPower, having assisted many UAE businesses, including Emirates Group, Lulu Group International, Al Shirawi and Ajmal Perfumes, to name a few, in reaching their ESG targets. We are proud to support Al Ghurair Trading, another prominent name, in demonstrating their commitment and responsibility towards fighting climate change. This solar rooftop project will help offset a substantial portion of Al Ghurair’s energy needs whilst also providing the owners and tenants with a clean source of power.”

“As a UAE company, we fully support the region's vision to eliminate carbon emissions and create a more sustainable future” continued, Mr. Hussain.

Due to the significant size of the warehouse, the project will utilize over 3,000 solar panels to generate 3.5 GWh of clean energy annually, equivalent to nearly 2,480 metric tons of CO2 emissions offset by almost 41,014 tree seedlings grown for a decade. Based on the facility's current production output and consumption, the solar rooftop plant is expected to generate more than 60% of the facility's annual energy requirements, drastically reducing Al Ghurair Trading's reliance on conventional electricity.

Ali Al Ghurair, Chairman of Al Ghurair Trading, added: “The addition of a solar rooftop to our Al Quoz warehouse will significantly improve operational building performance, allowing us to gain a market advantage in such a competitive industry. The ability to generate your own clean energy to cut operating costs and promote sustainability efforts will be an appealing proposition for our tenants. Like other renowned brands and local conglomerates, we entrusted SirajPower with our solar journey. SirajPower's unrivaled portfolio made them the ideal partner to help us build, operate, and maintain our first solar rooftop warehouse.”

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, commercial, industrial and educational institutions of all sizes within the UAE with plans to expand further regionally. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports.

The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximize savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is the only locally owned company in Dubai licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate long-term green vision.

To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

