RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Unicorn Hunters is making final preparations to present its pioneering business series that democratizes access to investment & funding, and Unicoin, the next-generation cryptocurrency that will be backed by equity and pay dividends in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as a VIP Guest at Sir Anthony Ritossa's 18th Global Family Office Investment Summit, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajeed Al Saud.

Sir Anthony’s esteemed event will bring together 400+ world leaders who share similar values regarding the importance of tailoring solutions to the world’s greatest challenges and making an impact through investment, positive action, and personal commitment. Royal families, global business leaders, Sheikhs, leading entrepreneurs and private investors are among the planned guests at the event and previous Summits have raised $2.8US billion in investments for leading global start-ups, entrepreneurs, funds, and philanthropic endeavors.

Unicorn Hunters, ​​“the most iconic business series of recent times,” according to Forbes magazine, is a global platform with an audience of more than 15 million viewers around the world, whose mission is to democratize access to wealth-building opportunities for founders and investors. Featured companies are vetted and selected by Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), Rosie Ríos (former Treasurer of the United States), and Silvina Moschini (Founder, Chairwoman and President of Unicorn Hunters) among other business and policy experts.

Unicorn Hunters is entering the cryptocurrency market with Unicoin- a next-generation coin that solves for volatility- the greatest challenge of traditional coins and aims to get worldwide investors into crypto by offering a coin that has inherent value instead of perceived value. Unicoin will be used to develop equity positions in the high-growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform and holders will be paid dividends. The coin will help holders build wealth while powering the startup ecosystem and helping billion-dollar ideas come to life.

“I am honoured to welcome Unicorn Hunters to the Summit. The experienced team is responsible for providing investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities and for boosting innovation by financing emerging growth companies. We are honoured to have the team join us in Riyadh,” said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office.



For details on Unicorn Hunters and the 18th Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit, please visit https://www.saudisummit.org.

