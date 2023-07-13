Abu Dhabi, UAE: SimpliFi, a Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan, and Lune, a transaction data enrichment and analytics company that is part of Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, have signed a partnership that will harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive transformative outcomes for businesses in the region.



With an annual growth rate of 30 percent projected for insight-driven businesses, this partnership will capitalize on Lune's cutting-edge technologies to deliver a "unified financial data platform" to SimpliFi's customers. By integrating finance management, data enrichment, and analytics solutions with SimpliFi's unique card issuance offering, this partnership aims to elevate the potential of financial data for businesses.



“With the rapid growth in digital payments, data analytics and insights have become a critical success factor for FinTech companies and businesses alike. Lune’s proprietary machine learning technology will convert raw customer payment and transaction data into valuable data insights, enabling SimpliFi to provide hyper-personalized financial services to its customers. The UAE has been a regional leader in FinTech, and we are delighted to partner with Lune, a home-grown Emirati technology company,” said Ali Sattar, Founder and CEO of SimpliFi.



Helal Tariq Lootah, Co-Founder of Lune, said: “In our aim to enhance transaction data to be more useful, we’re delighted to be working with SimpliFi and provide its diverse customers with practical, actionable insights to drive revenue while enabling their end customers better manage their finances with the power of data. Our partnership with SimpliFi will enable us to provide innovative solutions to SimpliFi’s diverse customer base across various verticals.”



Lune was selected to join Hub71 in 2022 and has been part of Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem alongside over 240 startups, accessing its network of partners, government entities, and active investors, while benefiting from its business-friendly environment and solid talent base.



SimpliFi, serving clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and expanding into new markets, understands the diverse data needs of its clientele. The partnership with Lune aims to empower businesses with data-driven decision-making, strategy optimization, and unlocking new growth opportunities in a dynamic market landscape. Together, SimpliFi and Lune are set to revolutionize how businesses leverage data, propelling their success to unprecedented heights.



About SimpliFi



SimpliFi is on a mission to democratize payments by building the leading Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan. We provide businesses with a one-stop solution to issue and manage their cards’ program, enabling them to streamline operations, drive new revenue streams, and increase retention and loyalty. SimpliFi provides a full-stack solution consisting of APIs, SDKs, a client portal, and end-to-end program management capabilities. The Company manages all ecosystem partners required to issue cards, including banks, card schemes, processors, identity verification, card fulfillment, and customer care to deliver a seamless experience across multiple markets. In addition to providing a purpose-built tech stack, SimpliFi manages day-to-day card operations and compliance so businesses can focus on their core strengths whilst leveraging the capabilities and scale of SimpliFi. For more information please visit: www.simplifipay.com

About Lune



Lune is a Transaction Data Enrichment and Analytics company with a mission to simplify financial data for everyone. The company's innovative analytics enables businesses to drive revenue while delivering personalized experiences based on actual fact of spending and earning habits. For more information, please visit www.lunedata.io.

