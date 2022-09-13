Dubai, UAE: The shopping mall and management division Lulu Group International, Line Investments & Property welcomes Landmark Group, the region's leading retail and hospitality conglomerate to Silicon Central, Dubai's new lifestyle destination, with the opening of four flagship brands: Babyshop, Splash, Home Box and Max Fashion.

Mr. Salim MA, Director Lulu Group said, “To meet changing market and consumer needs, the Landmark Retail's brands at Silicon Central will add convenience for residents and families with a more diverse shopping experience. Our aim is to create a vibrant hub with exceptional service levels and retail options to meet the needs of all residents and help them create memorable moments with friends and families.”

Landmark Retail brings a mixed offering of apparel, home and baby categories to the new mall. Babyshop, targeted at moms and moms-to-be, will offer a range of fashion clothing, baby basics, toys and nursery furniture in a great shopping experience. For fashion lovers, Splash will offer high-street fashion trends and Max will bring a variety of value fashion clothing, accessories and footwear. Also opening at Silicon Central is Home Box, a one-stop shop offering smart furniture and furnishings at affordable prices.

Mr. Kabir Lumba – CEO, Landmark Retail added; “The opening of four of our flagship brands at Silicon Central is definitely a step towards expanding our retail footprint but more importantly getting closer to the customer, bringing them the best choice and value across fashion, kids, and home shopping. This opening is also significant as it further strengthens our partnership with Line Investments & Property and we wish to congratulate the team on the occasion.”

With a total of 81,500 sq m GLA and 3,500 car park spaces, Silicon Central will offer a broad mix of brands tailored to ensure shoppers' complete satisfaction. Adding to the unique shopping experience, a diverse range of dining options will comprise 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units, making it the perfect place to catch up with friends and families in an enjoyable atmosphere.

Silicon Central is considered a new landmark in Dubai, strategically positioned 12 km from the city-centre and 15 km from Dubai Airport in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the first eco sustainable district in Dubai focused on low carbon footprint, AI, and technology. Silicon Central is conveniently located near the Dubai Al Ain Road where more than 350.000 cars pass by every day and it aims to offer a host of new retail outlets to the nearby community of 400.000 people as well as students attending the universities in Academic City. The mall will be have a grand opening mid-November 2022.