Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and the Qatar Armed Forces Strategic Studies Centre (QAFSSC) have signed a three-year MOU for cooperation on education, training, and research and consultancy. This MOU was signed on the campus of UDST by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, UDST President, and S/Major General (Dr./Air) Rashed Hamad Al-Naemi, the Commander of the QAFSSC, and in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for future collaboration on projects and initiatives in the areas of professional training, UDST students' internships, and conducting research and studies in the relevant fields of both institutions. A key part of the agreement is to develop a form of experts exchange between both institutions, and support of joint conferences, seminars, and workshops.

Commenting on the event, Dr.Salem Al-Naemi said, "It is an important opportunity to be collaborating with the Qatar Armed Forces Strategic Studies Entre. This agreement demonstrates UDST's commitment in partnering with top-notch institutions that can add value to our academic path and foster an environment for growth and development in different field. We are confident that this partnership will achieve great results and will become a testament to our dedication to support our country and Qatar National Vision 2030".

S/Major General (DR-Air) Rashad Hamad Al-Naemi described this agreement as an "important milestone in establishing cooperation between both prominent institutions in the areas of professional development (Upskilling), research and education." He Added: "This MoU sets a process to enhance experience exchange and develop collaborative projects that drive innovation and serve the country and the community at large."