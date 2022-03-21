‘’Sustainability is the core of Signify’s work activities, and our products conform to high international specification and target to serve this goal:’’ Karim Mossad

Cairo, Egypt – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, organized a media workshop to introduce its latest lighting technology solutions, UV-C products, 3D lighting devices, and poultry lighting technology. The workshop also covered Signify’s strategy to achieve sustainable development goals through its products which comes in line with Egypt’s 2030 vision.

Karim Mosaad, Commercial Director - Projects Business in North East Africa, said: “In light of Egypt’s hosting of Cop27 climate summit, and to keep pace with this important event, Signify’s sustainability strategy seeks to focus on six of 17 goals of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whereby Signify will work on unleashing lighting technologies’ extraordinary potentials for Brighter lives, Better Worlds. Sustainability is the core of the company’s work activities to improve the economic, health, and environment conditions, and our products targets to serve this goal while conforming to high international specifications.

Mosaad noted that signify recorded sales revenues worth €6.9bn in 2021, achieved 100% carbon neutrality in September 2020, used solar lighting for five million citizens around the world, and continues to advance energy-saving LED lights using renewable resources.

‘’Since Egypt is the main center for Signify’s business in the Northeast Africa region, Signify’s strategy relies on constant cooperation with the government and the private sector. We target to strengthen our presence in the Egyptian market by increasing our market share in roads and streets lighting projects, make extra efforts to develop UV-C lighting devices and solutions, launching more recyclable 3D printed luminaires, and widen our network of certified distributers, developers, and retailers.’’ Mosaad said.

During the workshop, Signify explained its latest products that focus on the general health and wellbeing, agriculture lighting that provide high-quality food needed all year in greenhouses, and poultry innovative lighting provided at poultry farms to ensure safe environment and increase productivity.

It worth noting that Signify has recently launched its UV-C lighting devices in Egypt to disinfect all tools, surfaces, and air from viruses and bacteria to provide a healthy and safe environment, as well as the Li-Fi lighting solutions which give you an access to fast, secure and reliable internet connection. The innovations are part of Signify's endeavor to develop smart lighting solutions and provide various products that serve the communities in which it operates.

Signify took parts in several national megaprojects in Egypt through which it installed LED lighting in the recently inaugurated Ahmed Helmy 2 Tunnel, provided equipment required in four tunnels in the cities of Ismailia, Port Said, and lit several playgrounds in Cairo, Giza, and the New Administrative Capital. Signify used the latest lighting systems that match international specifications to enable remote control of lighting while delivering up to 70% energy savings and reducing CO2 emissions.

-Ends-

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2021 sales of EUR 6.9 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.