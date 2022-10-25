SIGNATURE EVO from SIG, the world’s first full barrier packaging material without aluminium layer for aseptic carton packs, has won the prestigious Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022 in the “Best Sustainable Product” category.

SIGNATURE EVO, which will be one of the highlights of the Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 trade fair taking place from 8 to 10 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, represents one of the most sustainable solutions in aseptic packaging. SIGNATURE EVO extends SIG’s lower-carbon packaging materials without aluminium layer – already available for plain white milk – for wider use with oxygen-sensitive products such as fruit juices, nectars, flavoured milk or plant-based beverages. It marks an evolution of aseptic carton with no aluminium layer, underlining SIG’s position as an industry leader in sustainable innovations.

As a fully deployable sustainable solution that does not compromise on performance, SIGNATURE EVO is a key breakthrough in the aseptic packaging sector. Removing the aluminium layer reduces energy needs in the supply chain and contributes to lowering the CO2 footprint of packaging.

Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager Middle East and Africa at SIG, said: “This award is testament to SIG’s relentless efforts to working with its suppliers and customers on finding innovative solutions for industry-wide challenges through our research and development initiatives. With our sustainable breakthroughs, we are setting new standards and leading our industry in sustainable packaging solutions. We are committed to investing in R&D to better meet the needs of customers and consumers in the region and worldwide, including enhancing the environmental performance of our packaging. With our ‘Way Beyond Good’ we are on a journey to create the perfect pack – a pack that gives more than it takes out. The Way Beyond Good is our roadmap to better for people and the planet”.

This year, Gulfood Manufacturing is placing ever more emphasis on powering ground-breaking innovation in the food & beverage industry, and SIG will be showcasing its advanced technologies and breakthrough developments leading the industry in satisfying growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

The Gulf Sustainability Awards are organised by Awards International programmes which have been given the Outstanding Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standards Council.

Please visit us at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, Stand C4-4 in Hall 4, to view more innovative products and solutions and discuss sustainability benefits to businesses and the industry.

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system. Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated €2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en

