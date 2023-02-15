SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announced today that it has maintained its position as the Number One Broker on the Bahrain Bourse (BHB) for the 24th consecutive year, with a market share of 50.89%.

SICO executed 15,649 transactions during 2022, involving 488.6 million shares, with a total value of BHD 172.8 million, while capturing the bulk of block trades during the year. SICO remains the broker of choice for institutional and individual clients in the Bahraini market and the region, offering clients value-added services, including its online trading platform and a research portal that provides regional insights and analyses for the majority of the region’s listed companies.

Chief Capital Markets Officer, Fadhel Makhlooq, commented, “In a year of prolonged market uncertainty and high inflationary environment, we are proud that SICO was able to once again secure its long-standing position as the BHB’s number one broker. Our exceptional team of brokerage professionals and experts work alongside clients as trusted partners, dedicated to enabling them to attain investment objectives that cater to their specific preferences and risk profiles. Instrumental in this success have been our extensive and high-quality in-house research capabilities, which is trusted by our clients and investors in the regional markets.”

SICO’s Brokerage division provides clients with a comprehensive product offering out of Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia that includes direct securities, including equities, bonds, and sukuks; single-product brokerage across the GCC and wider MENA region; as well as margin trading facilities for equities. Additionally, SICO’s Global Markets desk provides clients with access to international stocks, bonds, and ETFs, spanning more than 17 countries including the US, UK, and Europe, and over 25 exchanges.

“SICO Brokerage successfully achieved several milestones during a highly challenging year for markets around the world. Our team managed to further engage existing clients and grow our customer base through the launch of new features and functionalities for our online platform, and the expansion of our presence geographically through our subsidiaries, SICO Capital in Saudi Arabia and SICO Financial Brokerage in Abu Dhabi. We will continue to grow our value proposition and expand our offerings across our business lines to maintain our position as the undisputed leader on the Bahrain Bourse,” said Head of Brokerage, Mariam Isa.

SICO’s online trading platform, SICO LIVE, was revamped in 2022 to introduce new functionalities and a more seamless trading experience for users. The new and improved platform now includes online onboarding, offering clients a simplified digital onboarding experience and account authentication process.

Throughout 2022, SICO’s brokerage division was recognized by a number of prestigious organizations and awards programs, including:

Bahrain’s Broker of the Year 2022 ---- Global Investor Group MENA Awards

Best Broker in Bahrain 2022 ---- Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM)

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 4.8 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

