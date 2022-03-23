SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announced today that it concluded on 23 March 2022 its Annual General (AGM) and Extraordinary Meetings(EGM) where 94.48% of the shareholders approved the items in the AGM and EGM agendas including the Board of Directors’ proposed distribution of the dividend of 8% of the share capital, (5% cash dividends and 3% stock dividend), aggregating to BD 3.4 million( USD 9.1 million) after completion of the necessary Extra-ordinary General Assembly and regulatory formalities.

The shareholders also approved the transfer of BD 652 thousand to the statutory reserve, BD 65 thousand to charitable donations (Corporate Social Responsibility), and the remaining sum of BD 2,247 thousand to the retained earnings account. The shareholders additionally agreed on absolving the members of the Board of Directors from legal liability arising from all of their actions for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The shareholders additionally reviewed the Board of Directors’ report on the bank’s activities along with the external auditor’s report on consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Chairman commended the bank’s 2021 performance, particularly SICO’s solid growth during the past year.

For the full year 2021, SICO reported a consolidated net profit attributable to equity shareholders of BD 6.4 million (USD 17.0 million), an increase of 116% from the BD 3.0 million (USD 7.8 million) recorded at year-end 2020. Earnings per share increased by nearly 100% to 15.96 Bahraini fils during the year from 8.00 Bahraini fils in 2020. SICO’s comprehensive income attributed to shareholders increased by 142% to BD 7.1 million (USD 18.8 million) in 2021 compared to BD 2.9 million (USD 7.7 million) for 2020.

SICO’s Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa shared his gratitude to; the bank’s shareholders and clients for their continuous support , the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the Central Bank of Bahrain, and the Bahrain Bourse for the support and assistance they have offered the bank since its establishment. He also extended his appreciation to all regulatory parties in the countries where SICO operates; and SICO’s employees for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty, which form the foundation of the bank’s achievements.

During the Extraordinary General Meeting, the minutes from the previous EGM held on January 26, 2022 were approved. The shareholders approved the increase in the issued and paid-up capital from BHD 42,848,774.100 divided into 428,487,741 shares to BHD 44,134,237.300 divided into 441,342,373 shares by issuing 12,854,632 ordinary shares of nominal value BD 0.100 each, as bonus shares ratifying resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Assembly of the Bank.

-Ends-

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with USD 4.5 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS). SICO also oversees a majority-owned subsidiary, SICO Capital, a Saudi-based investment banking company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com