Enjoy traditional food, folk performances, comedy and acrobatic shows at Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, June 28 - 30

Sharjah: With Eid Al Adha Holidays announcement by the UAE Government, citizens, residents, visitors and tourists exploring avenues to celebrate the holiday period in the UAE, need to look no further, as the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has curated a fun-filled entertainment itinerary across its leading leisure destinations in the emirate, namely, Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, for the entire family to enjoy. In addition, Shurooq hospitality projects provide exclusive promotions that will enhance guest experience.

Celebrating Eid Al Adha’s traditional role of bringing community together, Shurooq will be featuring a plethora of fun-filled events, live performances and shows, Eid delicacies, and more, all the three days of Eid, from June 28 - 30.

Folk performances at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront

With the reopening of the Sharjah Musical Fountain in Al Majaz Waterfront, families and tourists looking to immerse themselves in the folk customs and traditions associated with Eid Al Adha can head to Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront. Traditional bands, including Al Harbiya (on June 28), Al Madhyama (on June 29), and Liwa (on June 30), will deliver lively performances of popular songs, with two shows scheduled each day. The shows at Al Qasba will take place at 6pm and 7pm, while at Al Majaz Waterfront, they will be held at 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Additionally, children will be entertained with a play called "Atrasa", in collaboration with the "Modern Theatre" band, which emphasises the significance of time in our daily lives and how to utilise it to achieve our goals. Performances will be held at Al Qasba Theater on the second, third, and fourth days of Eid at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. For reservations and inquiries, please call 0505971171 or 0564416049.

Eid Al Adha by the sea at Al Heera beach

Visitors to the Al Heera Beach cab catch daily performances from June 28 to 30. On June 28, the Liwa band will deliver four performances between 6pm - 9:30pm, alongside another awe-inspiring Acrobat Show. On June 29, Al Madhyama band will stage four performances along with a Mobile Robot Show, which is going to capture young imaginations. On the last day of Eid on June 30, Al Harbiya will perform four shows alongside the Chair Balance Show- a must watch for all.

Joyous celebrations at Khorfakkan beach

Those celebrating Eid Al Adha in the picturesque eastern town of Khorfakkan can head to the town’s serene beach to watch the Al Harbiya perform three shows from 6pm to 9:30pm, June 28 - 30. Special shows like Beach Man on June 28, Mirrors on June 29, and Comedy Duo on June 30, will also be featured three times each at 5:30, 6:45, and 9:00 pm.

Unwind and Rejuvenate at Shurooq hospitality project

This Eid, those seeking an enchanting desert retreat experience can enjoy up to a 25% discount at Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, a picturesque stop nestled amidst the sweeping dunes of central Sharjah. Similarly, Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, located in Kalba and surrounded by one of the UAE's most diverse ecosystems, offers the same enticing discount, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts and those yearning for tranquillity amidst breathtaking surroundings.

Furthermore, Shurooq's Eid Al Adha offerings extend to the luxurious five-star hotel, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, nestled within the heart of Sharjah, beckoning guests to indulge in its ambiance and impeccable service.