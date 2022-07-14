Sharjah: Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has revealed details of the authority’s exciting adventure project coming up in the Eastern area of Khorfakkan, overlooking the serene Luluyah Beach.

Shurooq’s Acting CEO unveiled the details of the adventure project, which is being developed adjacent to the spectacular Soueifa mountain in Khorfakkan, during a live phone call to the Al Khat Al Mubasher radio show on Wednesday (July 13).

Featuring a host of adventure activities and sports, the upcoming project comprises a zipline, giant swing, a dry-slide track, hiking tracks, mountain bike tracks, and varied amenities for visitors and tourists from the eastern region and across the UAE. The project also includes an observation deck and a restaurant on the mountain top that offers breathtaking views of the landscape and the adventure track routes.

The project is set for completion in fourth quarter of 2023, said Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, adding that it aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to redefine the leisure and travel landscape of Khorfakkan and bolster the emirate’s position as one of the most appealing tourist destinations in the region.

Al Qaseer remarked that the project enriches the expansive portfolio of integrated projects developed by (Shurooq) and offers comprehensive solutions to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences in the East Coast. He pointed out that the project’s unique location, overlooking the serene Luluyah Beach, brings together entertainment, sports, leisure, and adventure at one destination.

