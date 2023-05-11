United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the leading asset management and investment banking platform in the region, has announced its Q1 2023 financial results. Net profit attributable to shareholders was AED 15 million, up 60% compared to Q4 2022.

Delivering on our strategic priorities

SHUAA’s mission is to create sustainable value for clients, employees and shareholders by engineering innovative investment solutions and differentiated product offerings for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. The move towards simplifying our balance sheet has reduced volatility of earnings and allows the team to deliver on recurring revenues and shareholder returns.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate continued progress against SHUAA’s focused strategy to deconsolidate and diversify while delivering strong operating income and sustainable returns to our investors and shareholders,” said Fawad Tariq Khan, Group Chief Executive Officer of SHUAA Capital. "We continue to remain resilient and look forward to providing our clients with unparalleled investment offerings at accretive returns. SHUAA's long track record of delivering best-in-class services speaks for itself, and we will continue to exceed expectations as we pursue new opportunities and expand our horizons.”

About SHUAA Capital psc

SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA) is a leading asset management and investment banking platform. SHUAA Capital psc is recognized for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing through a differentiated, innovative, and global product offering focused on public and private markets, debt, and real estate.

The asset management segment, one of the region’s largest, manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income, and credit markets; it also provides investment solutions to clients, with a focus on alternative investment strategies. The investment banking segment offers corporate finance advisory, transaction services, private placement, public offerings of equity and debt securities, while also creating market liquidity on OTC fixed-income products. The firm is regulated as a financial investment company by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

