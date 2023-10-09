United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the leading asset management and investment banking platform in the region, announced today its intention to increase its issued share capital through a Rights Issue following initial approval from the Board.

The Rights Issue will be immediately preceded by a capital reduction and exchange offer to noteholders of its bond maturing in October 2023, subject to approvals from shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities.

The Company intends to use the capital optimisation to reposition itself for growth with the following key objectives:

Improvement and sustainability of profitability metrics befitting a leading financial services player

Significantly de-risk business through debt reduction and restore balance sheet health with appropriate and sustainable debt ratios

Position the company for future dividend distributions to shareholders unencumbered by elevated finance costs and debt service requirements

Enable participation from existing shareholders and new investors in SHUAA’s growth story while also increasing the free float of SHUAA’s shareholding to increase liquidity

SHUAA aims to complete the capital optimisation by the end of this year, conditional on obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Full details will be made available as part of a Shareholders’ General Assembly to be called in due course.

Fawad Tariq Khan, Group CEO of SHUAA Capital said, “We have received positive feedback so far from our existing valued stakeholders and are pleased to provide the opportunity for all eligible shareholders to participate in our continued growth. SHUAA remains fully dedicated to managing this process diligently, and we aim to work closely with various stakeholders to ensure the success of the capital increase. The Rights Issue is one step in a series of actions, which SHUAA will be implementing going forward within a new strategy to reposition SHUAA for growth.”

Houlihan Lokey is advising SHUAA regarding structuring, sizing, and pricing of the recapitalisation, and Baker Botts has been appointed as Legal Adviser.

Press Contacts SHUAA Capital psc

Hani El Abid

Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: helabid@shuaa.com

www.shuaa.com ASDA’A BCW

Omar Nasro

Associate Director

Email: omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com

About SHUAA Capital psc

SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA) is a leading asset management and investment banking platform. SHUAA Capital psc is recognized for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing through a differentiated, innovative, and global product offering focused on public and private markets, debt, and real estate.

The asset management segment, one of the region’s largest, manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income, and credit markets; it also provides investment solutions to clients, with a focus on alternative investment strategies. The investment banking segment provides corporate finance advisory, transaction services, private placement, public offerings of equity and debt securities, while also creating market liquidity on OTC fixed-income products. The firm is regulated as a financial investment company by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

To learn more about SHUAA Capital, please visit:

