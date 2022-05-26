Dubai, UAE: With the UAE’s healthcare sector having developed to establish itself as the preeminent market in the Middle East, neighbouring countries look to the country as a regional benchmark to develop and build accordingly. Best in class medical practitioners, patient care, and pioneering methods, are top priorities and should be. However, implementing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is often overlooked and should be prioritized in the same manner as talent recruitment.

Hospitals and medical practices alike are businesses that need to be profitable to function and thrive. The influx of patients and treatments provided during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced operators to evaluate processes so services can be properly billed to collect revenue from insurance companies. RCM supports this operational function and just like the UAE pioneered the regional healthcare space, RCM is the next point of influence.

ACCUMED, the first and largest comprehensive end-to-end RCM solutions provider in the Middle East has been championing such services regionally since 2009. Since its inception, the firm has worked with over 120 healthcare providers enabling over AED 12 billion in claims billed*. The firm also enables 80% of a client’s revenue collection within 45 days, outperforming the industry average of 90 days. Understanding the realm of services and their benefits is a crucial first step.

“In today’s healthcare environment, it is essential to have strict controls on cash flow and operational costs. A provider could have some of the world’s best medical talent but if the clinical documentation, medical coding, and billing is subpar, the organisation will encounter monetary challenges making operations difficult,” said Amit Agrawal, Senior Director, ACCUMED UAE.

The global revenue cycle management market is projected to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2026 from 40.9 in 2021 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6%**. Therefore, there are still healthcare providers who will engage with the solution over the next couple of years.

Simple collective adjustments to a provider’s everyday practices are the key. When employees properly document patient care, this allows medical coders and billing professionals to submit accurate and structured language to insurance companies to support a medical claim. A well-documented claim is essential to securing payment for services provided, decreasing claim rejection but also ensuring proper medical attention for patients.

Evolved and proven software and other AI technologies adapted to region-specific billing systems allow for this unified approach. Coupled with real-time training courses and modules to allow staff to accurately document, code, and bill is the entirety of RCM – a sustainable and efficient fiscal operational eco-system.

“When the provider’s eco-system is developed and structured processes are in place, this allows payment from insurance companies thus allowing facilities to retain staff, and focus on providing world-class health care,” added Agrawal.

Offering all these value-added services under one roof makes ACCUMED a single point of contact for all revenue cycle-related concerns to run an efficient business in an ever-evolving healthcare market.

-Ends-

*ACCUMED In-house data

** Revenue Cycle Management/RCM Market Research Report. Published Date: Sep 2021

About ACCUMED:

Founded in 2009, ACCUMED provides comprehensive end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions to the Middle East’s healthcare sector. The firm serves as a one-stop shop for healthcare providers looking to optimize their revenue cycle management process and performance. ACCUMED’s business intelligence and specialized services in healthcare revenue collection and medical coding have supported a claims rejection rate decrease from 7.6% from the first submission, to an impressive final rejection rate of just 2.54%, which is significantly lower than the market average of 9.52%. The increase in revenue from services provided and adequately submitted gives partners additional income to invest in sustainable developments for their growing business. Further, ACCUMED supports clients to receive as much as 80% of revenues within 45 days, outperforming the industry average of 90 days.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, ACCUMED also has an office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and operates throughout the Middle East. ACCUMED is a partner firm to and an entity within Pulse Holdings Group.

