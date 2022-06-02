Startup Dojo – Summer 2022 Incubator, which kicks off in July, will receive applications from university students and fresh graduates in the UAE until June 15th. Top three startups will receive prize money for their business.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is offering a unique new opportunity to university students and fresh graduates in the UAE to transform their impactful ideas into businesses through a structured six-week incubator program, from July 18 to August 25, 2022.

Sheraa has announced the opening of registrations for Startup Dojo – Summer 2022 Incubator, an intensive, experiential learning opportunity that aims to empower young graduates and students to build businesses.

For six weeks, participants will work in a hybrid setting with Sheraa’s team of experienced innovators, mentors, and entrepreneurs to build, develop, and market their business ideas and apply it to diverse real-world challenges. The Startup Dojo – Summer 2022 Incubator will focus on specific topics such as Team Building, Market Sizing, Product Development, Marketing, Business Modelling, Storytelling and Pitching. During the last week of the program, the top three teams with winning ideas will be awarded cash prizes respectively.

Registration is open for students who are currently enrolled in university or have graduated within the past year and have an idea for a business designed to tackle various challenges using technology. Each team must have at least two members and commit to attending the hybrid program for its entire duration, from July 18 to August 25, 2022.

Aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE can register through the following website https://sheraa.info/startup The program will admit 12 to 15 startup teams. The last day to register is Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

