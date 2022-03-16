Shattably a company specialised in designing and implementing decoration and finishing works — signed a partnership agreement with Contact Financial to provide innovative financing programmes in the Egyptian market.

The partnership agreement comes within the framework of the country’s trend towards digital transformation through technological applications supported by innovative financial solutions, which is integrated with the vision of both Shattably and Contact Financial.

Shattably presents a model that aims to bridge the large gap in the real estate market due to the delay in conducting finishing work for housing units, reducing the time required and the cost as well as improving the quality of the finishing.

All of this is available through an interactive electronic platform characterised by flexibility. The company operates under the slogan ‘Choose Your Home’s Design In Less Than 60 minutes… Live in It in 90 days.’

The platform allows customers to choose the designs, materials, finishes, and decorations of their residential units through simple steps. It also shows them the prices with extreme accuracy and the cost of any changes is immediately displayed through a digital interactive calculator. Customers then get to see the total cost and the value of the monthly instalment without any hidden costs.

Clients are also given options that suit their budget and monthly income. This process is completed in a few minutes, after which the implementation work begins within 90 days.

Saeed Zaatar — the Managing Director and CEO of Contact Financial Holding — said that the cooperation with Shattably comes within the framework of supporting new digital solutions in the Egyptian market, especially those aiming to support and develop the real estate sector.

“Contact has the ability to provide solutions that integrate with Shattably’s ambitious vision through several different financing programmes that provide the opportunity for the largest number of customers to complete the design, decoration, and finishing works for their residential units through simple steps,” he added.

He explained that the platform has innovative ways and means of financing to serve its customers by enabling technology tools to achieve digital transformation goals. This instantly leaves a positive impact on the growth of the Egyptian economy.

He also pointed out that the services Shattably offers through a single platform enables customers to get the consolidated financing required for the finishing works instead of the traditional model that relies on financing the purchase of materials and contracting for finishes, which is a first-of-its-kind solution for customers.

Mostafa Amer — the CEO of Shattably — said that the partnership agreement with Contact Financial comes within the framework of the company’s expansion plan after the success of the first pilot phase and ensuring that customers need innovative financing solutions that guarantee them access to the service in the shortest time possible with the highest quality and best payment methods.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Shattably has an integrated work team that includes decorative engineers, experts, and professional finishing technicians, along with a technical support team and a base of the best raw material suppliers. All of this guarantees that customers get the best model that helps solve a major crisis in the Egyptian real estate market.

