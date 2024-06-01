Sharjah: In a considerable move aimed at enhancing member services, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has announced a strategic partnership with Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE with a wide network of branches spanning the seven emirates.

As the world's first free zone exclusively dedicated to the global print and publishing industry, SPC Free Zone has positioned itself as a global pioneer. The collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange, renowned for its extensive network of over 259 branches and commitment to efficiency, will offer enhanced payment solutions to SPC Free Zone members, ensuring accessibility and ease of financial transactions.

Shaping the future of the publishing industry

In addition to the partnership with Al Ansari Exchange, SPC Free Zone provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including access to over 2,000 business activities, a newly established Pay-as-you-go model that allows members to customize their services , instant license issuance, UAE residency in 5 working days, no third-party approvals required, and guaranteed bank account opening in 3 working days, to name a few.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of SPC Free Zone, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “By forging this alliance with Al Ansari Exchange, a renowned name in the financial services sector, it aligns with our commitment to providing world-class services to our members, ensuring they have access to efficient financial solutions that complement their business operations. As we continue to evolve as a pioneering free zone, such partnerships play an important role in shaping the future of the industry.”

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, emphasised the company's dedication to providing fast, reliable, and efficient financial services. He added, “This initiative strengthens our commitment to innovation and seamless customer experiences. Utilising our expansive network and digital solutions, we aim, through this joint effort, to further enhance the ease of doing business for SPC Free Zone members, offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

This strategic alliance between SPC Free Zone and Al Ansari Exchange is anticipated to strengthen Sharjah's position as a hub for the global publishing industry, reinforcing the emirate's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and knowledge dissemination on a global scale. As the world's first publishing-focused free zone, SPC Free Zone continues to pioneer initiatives that propel the industry forward, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the realm of print and publishing. For more information about SPC Free Zone, visit https://spcfz.ae/