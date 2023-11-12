On Sunday, November 12, 2023, Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ is set to participate in the second edition of the Global Media Congress. The three-day congress, graciously held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center ‘ADNEC’ will take place between November 14th - 16th, 2023.

HE Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’, expressed the City's commitment to participating in the 2023 Global Media Congress, as an adjunct to its strategic initiatives that have a significant impact on shaping the future of the global media sector, in line with the efforts of the United Arab Emirates.

HE Al Midfa continues to emphasise that the City’s participation provides an opportunity for integration into the Global Media Congress, collaboration with organising entities, and achieving significant media gains. It also will foster knowledge and novel ideas as well as collaboration with experts and various professional institutions, in addition to contributing to the extensive efforts made by national institutions to prepare and ensure success of this global event.

Talent Development

HE Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa will take part in a key dialogue session titled ‘Nurturing Talent to Stimulate Creativity and Increased Opportunities in an Enhanced Media Ecosystem’. In this session, he will discuss the role of cities and media centres, such as ‘Shams’, in creating an environment that fosters talent and encourages innovation within the media ecosystem. He will also discuss the central role of cooperation between media cities and educational institutions in nurturing young talents and preparing them for the media industry.

He expressed hope that participants will share the essence of their production and experiences to achieve the congress’ goals. He also encourages specialists contributing in this global conference to share their valuable and practical recommendations to enhance international efforts in developing the media sector, and continue to provide reliable and diverse content that keeps pace with the rapid technological advancements in the world. This includes ongoing efforts to address climate challenges and contribute effectively to creating a more sustainable future for all.

Artificial Intelligence

Abdullah Al Sharhan, Director of Creativity and Corporate Identity at Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’, will participate in a session titled "Future of Content in the Age of Generative AI”. During this session, he will introduce the "Create with Shams" platform and discuss the future of media content in the age of artificial intelligence, as well as generative artificial intelligence technologies, which have shown abilities to independently generate content at times. Al Sharhan will present potential trends and developments in content creation, including customisation and personalisation, automated content creation, multimedia creation, quality control, and fact-checking, as well as strategies for addressing these exciting developments.

"Shams Talks"

‘Shams’ will launch "Shams Talks" as part of its dedicated pavilion at the global exhibition; this interactive and digital initiative will focus on a series of meetings through podcasts, YouTube, and other promising media outlets, reinforcing an open communication and transparency approach, promoting emerging media content, developing media skills, providing a space for experimentation and learning for content creators and journalists, and enriching interest in a series of growth-capable media publishing sessions.

‘Shams’ invites all those interested in the media sector to visit its pavilion, which offers an overview of the city’s services across multiple sectors, including the media industry, business, and artificial intelligence.

The second edition of the Global Media Congress 2023, organised by the ‘ADNEC’ group and the Emirates News Agency ‘WAM’, explores the latest developments in the media sector and its future prospects, building on the great success achieved in its first edition. The event features a selection of leading figures in the media industry, specialists, and global influencers, as well as academics, youth, and university students.

The international event discusses various key topics over three days, focusing on environmental and sustainability media, media education, challenges, opportunities and innovations, as well as sports media and the role of new technologies and artificial intelligence.