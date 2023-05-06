To be held in Abu Dhabi between May 8-10

Sharjah: Sharjah Media City (Shams) announced its participation in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), which will be held in Abu Dhabi from May 8th till 10th under this year’s theme ‘The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity’.

The conference will take place in the presence and with the participation of a wide range of representatives from many countries, and will include major global investors and international business leaders from the public and private sectors to review the latest updates in promoting sustainable development and future solutions for the global economy.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: "Our main aim of participating in the Annual Investment Meeting within the Sharjah pavilion, in cooperation with “Invest in Sharjah” is to promote investment opportunities in the city and expand our business network by highlighting services and facilitation packages provided to entrepreneurs to help establish companies. We wholeheartedly support innovation in entrepreneurship to promote creative industries. Sharjah and its free zones have always enabled businesses, SMEs and entrepreneurs to engage in the media and creative sectors, supporting the growth of creative entrepreneurs and SMEs to develop their ideas through licences that best meet their future needs.”

Al Midfa added that the importance of participating in such investment meetings and events lies in identifying new investment trends. He emphasised that this Annual Investment Meeting is among the important tools through which to familiarise oneself with the strong investment scene of the UAE which acts as an important station that unites investment magnates and entrepreneurs, individuals and companies from all over the world to make decisions about future options for their investments.

Shams supports economic growth through its strong global network of companies, providing innovative solutions and customer support services, assisting in the process of setting up a business, providing a comprehensive technology ecosystem and support to businesses with pioneering ideas. The city has succeeded in attracting entrepreneurs to the media sector in large part due to its commitment to attracting, nurturing and promoting the growth of media and creative companies, resulting in an increase in informational companies in its portfolio of customers.

The conference will highlight the latest trends and investment opportunities for all sectors within five main categories: foreign direct investment, startups, small and medium enterprises, future cities and foreign investment portfolios.

Participants of the Annual Investment Meeting 2023 will witness and partake in many activities and events throughout the conference days, including the exhibition, investment roundtables, investment destination presentations, investment competitions and awards, startup project competition and awards, investor centre, presentations of countries' economies. AIM will additionally host face-to-face G2G, G2B, and B2B meetings between companies and representatives of government agencies.

