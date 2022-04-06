Sharjah: Sharjah Livestock Market, the latest project by Sharjah Asset Management - the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced a change to its working hours according to operating requirements during the holy month of Ramadan. It is expected the change will suit the needs of visitors to the market and at the same time, facilitate a smooth workflow while operating to the highest standards of hygiene and public safety.

Market working hours:

Sharjah Livestock Market opens its doors to visitors daily during the holy month, from 7:00 am until 12:00 am, while the livestock slaughterhouse operates daily from 7:00 am until 4:00 pm. The poultry slaughterhouse opens daily from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm, and after Iftar from 8:30 pm until 10:30 pm. The market closes its facilities during the noon prayer and Iftar period.

Redoubling efforts to provide the best services:

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, said: “The demand for purchasing livestock, which includes (sheep and cows), increases during the holy month of Ramadan, so we were keen to redouble our efforts to provide the best services for citizens and residents. We remain committed to the requirements for slaughter, skinning and hygiene operations, which are carried out by a specialized team trained to the highest standards and operate to the strictest health and safety specifications, with the collaboration of Sharjah Municipality.

Market facilities:

The market comprises a variety of shops including 141 for sheep, 26 for livestock, 12 for camels, 74 for poultry, slaughterhouses for livestock and poultry, in addition to 44 shops for fodder, 34 multi-use shops, 32 shops for nurseries, and an auction arena for the sale of livestock. The market also includes a mosque that can accommodate 386 worshippers, and many additional service facilities and green spaces.

The market has an administrative building, a laboratory equipped with modern technology and equipment.