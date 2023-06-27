Sharjah: The Sharjah International Literary Agency (SILA), the regional initiative spearheaded by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has been actively facilitating communication among publishers, authors, and creatives, and transforming creative works into diverse media formats for wider global reach since its launch in 2021.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, SILA has been on a significant mission of advocating for the exchange of rights and promoting translation between publishers and writers, thus showcasing and advancing their works.

To advance the agency's role in fostering literary, intellectual and creative content as well as their creators, and create exciting new opportunities for translations of literary works, Tamer Said has been appointed as SILA’s Director. This appointment aims to further the agency’s mission to facilitate rights exchange and fostering translation initiatives in the Arab region, while encouraging the amplification of cultural and scientific content, aiming to promote cross-cultural literary enrichment that will enhance opportunities for creators, publishers, and professionals across the sector. Additionally, the agency focuses on proliferating Arab cultural content across diverse cultures and languages worldwide.

This appointment also underscores SILA’s commitment to fulfilling its role by leveraging Tamer Said’s extensive experience in the local and international publishing sector. Prior to joining the SBA, Said made significant contributions by establishing strategic partnerships with international publishers. With over 12 years of experience as the Managing Director of Kalimat Group, he successfully devised expansion strategies that enabled the group's publications to reach many countries worldwide.