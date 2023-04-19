Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced that it will be extending its services to members, employees, and customers throughout the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday period. Access to these services is available via its smart platform, either on the Chamber's website or through its mobile app.

The SCCI's smart platform offers a comprehensive range of electronic services tailored to the business community's needs. Investors can complete all transactions remotely, in compliance with international standards and practices, from any location worldwide.

With member services now fully electronic, the Chamber has successfully developed an integrated digital system in support of digital transformation. In addition, it has introduced a new generation of digital services aimed at providing a seamless and exceptional customer experience, ultimately reinforcing the concept of ease of doing business.

Smart Services

The Chamber provides a plethora of smart services, including membership services, certificate of origin issuance, attestations, deposits, membership cancellation, legal and electronic services, certificate of origin verification, payment of membership registration fees, and electronic attestation of all transactions.

These services include authentication of signature validity, personal sponsorship, minor permission, issuance of true copies, guardian approval, and external transactions. Electronic payment is also possible through a credit card or prepayment from the registered company's account.

The SCCI reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the business experience for its members and customers by adopting advanced technical solutions that facilitate transactions and accelerate business processes.

To achieve this goal, the Chamber will continue to harness all its resources to develop an innovative and sustainable digital system that provides top-tier services sustainably and innovatively in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the government of Sharjah, which strive to boost the emirate's standing on the digital competitiveness index regionally and globally.

