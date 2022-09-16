Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has concluded the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022", after a spectacular 67-day season, offering the emirate’s shoppers and visitors a wide range of entertaining and promotional activities, as well as valuable prizes, at different shopping malls across the Emirate.

The event has drawn a significant number of shoppers from all over the UAE to Sharjah’s tourist attractions and markets, where they enjoyed a series of entertainment activities. Thanks to the summer promotions, the emirate’s residents and visitors have enjoyed a wonderful summer vacation along with their families in an atmosphere filled with joy, thrills, and entertainment while also benefiting from attractive offers and huge discounts, which reached 80% on various goods and products.

With the event attracting an impressive turnout of shoppers, shopping malls and stores have got an exceptional opportunity to grow their businesses and improve their sales, thus reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a premier international shopping and tourism destination.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stressed that the 2022 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions has been a success by all standards, drawing a sizable crowd of tourists, shoppers, and visitors to Sharjah's malls and shopping centers. This achievement does undoubtedly highlight Sharjah's solid reputation as one of the top family travel destinations worldwide, particularly during the summer and vacation seasons.

"The Summer Promotions provided a selection of fascinating offers that inspired Sharjah residents and guests to enjoy and explore the Emirate's tourism attractions and top-notch retail destinations," Al Awadi said.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer, said that if it weren't for the chamber's ongoing efforts to launch business programs and projects that improve Sharjah's economic sector, the summer promotions wouldn't have had the remarkable success it did, adding that the event has had a great impact on Sharjah’s economic, trade, and tourism sectors thanks to its attractive deals and promotional activities.