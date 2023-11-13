Sharjah: The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award, Organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has set November 30 as the deadline for application submissions for its 2023 edition.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the award has seen a significant surge in interest from companies within the UAE and the GCC seeking to participate in the award's various categories.

The Sharjah Excellence Award features eight distinct categories, including the Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, highlighted that the award has solidified its status as a pivotal force in promoting a culture of institutional excellence and total quality management across the Emirati and Gulf business communities.

“This is evident from the growing interest in the award, particularly following the recent modifications and improvements made by the Sharjah Chamber, which align with international best practices in business excellence. These changes have not only facilitated participation but also added competitive advantages for enterprises entering the award,” Al Hajri added.

Interested parties are invited to visit the award's website at www.shjseen.ae to complete the registration application, selecting their desired category of participation.

Applicants are required to attach a copy of their valid trade license and, for private sector entities, a membership certificate from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Upon receipt, applications will be reviewed by the award office, and responses will be communicated via email to confirm or reject the applications. Approved applicants will then receive the participation file for their chosen category, which must be completed and submitted by the deadline.

For any additional queries regarding participation, the award office can be contacted at 06-5938703 or via email at award@shjseen.org.

