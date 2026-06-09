Muscat: Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has extended a Shariah-compliant working capital facility to Zameeli, a digital platform that connects SMEs with local freelancers for social media content creation and creative services. The support reflects Sharakah’s continued commitment to enabling innovative, technology-driven businesses that contribute to the growth of Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Zameeli operates a digital platform that connects SMEs with local freelancers for social media content creation and creative services. By bringing together businesses and a network of local talent, including designers, marketers, videographers, and content creators, the platform helps SMEs access flexible and specialised support that enhances their digital presence.

The working capital facility will support Zameeli’s operational growth and expansion plans. The funding will help enhance technology capabilities, improve platform efficiency, strengthen marketing activities, and expand outreach efforts to attract a broader network of SMEs and freelancers.

Commenting on the support, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, said, “At Sharakah, we recognize the importance of businesses that create new pathways for SMEs and entrepreneurs to collaborate and grow. Zameeli represents an innovative approach to connecting talent with opportunity, and our support reflects our commitment to enabling businesses that are reshaping how SMEs access creative and digital services.”

Tariq Al Habsi, Owner of Zameeli commented, “This support marks an important milestone in our journey and gives us the momentum to accelerate our next phase of growth. The working capital facility enables us to strengthen our technology, improve user experience, and continue building a platform that creates value for both SMEs and local freelancers.”

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om