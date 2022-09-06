Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim – Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, today announced the appointment of Shapoorji Pallonji International as the main contractor for the construction of Aura and Aura Gardens at Tilal Al Ghaf. Ideally located in the lifestyle destination creators’ landmark resort-style community in Dubai, the contract scope covers the construction of 808 villas set across two distinct neighbourhoods. Working to a projected completion date of mid-2024, the total contract value stands at AED 799 million.

Aura and Aura Gardens meet a gap in the Dubai residential market for customer-centric homes designed to deliver an elevated living experience. Featuring customisable villas that can be tailored to suit a diverse set of lifestyle needs, the Aura neighbourhood consists of four-bedroom twin villas with exclusive Sky Suites, while Aura Gardens offers a mix of twin villas with Sky Suites and three-and-four-bedroom townhouses. The Sky Suite is an innovative penthouse space with buyers able to opt between layouts configured for elevated entertaining or as self-contained guest accommodation.

In addition to benefiting from Tilal Al Ghaf's luxury resort-style amenities, the highlight of which is a stunning central recreational lagoon bordered by white sandy beaches, Aura and Aura Gardens leverage Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ innovative placemaking philosophy to deliver great moments for residents, guests and visitors, every day. With several parks, communal swimming pools and children’s pools, outdoor gyms, and cycling and jogging tracks interspersed by green open spaces, the opportunity to connect with nature and engage in an active lifestyle outdoors is within easy reach for everyone.

Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim - Communities, comments: "Customer-centricity is the foundation upon which we build authentic destinations in the heart of nature that evoke a unique sense of place and facilitate a deep sense of belonging. Aura and Aura Gardens are both human-centric neighbourhoods that stand as testament to our commitment to deliver outstanding communities where people love to live."

He continues: "We have every confidence that Shapoorji Pallonji International is the optimal partner to help us realise our vision for Aura and Aura Gardens. As a contractor, Shapoorji Pallonji International LLC has an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality projects and has both the capacity and expertise to adhere to our rigorous sustainability standards throughout every construction phase.”

M.D. Saini, MD & CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji International comments: ‘‘We are pleased to be chosen as a partner of Majid Al Futtaim for the construction of their splendid development, Aura, and Aura Gardens at Tilal Al Ghaf, a luxury lifestyle project designed to deliver a superior living experience to its customers. We are very excited to be associated with them as a contractor for their first community development project. With our proven execution capabilities, we look forward to working together and provide best possible value-addition on the project. Understanding MAF’s and its customer’s expectations, we are confident that the project will be executed with highest construction standards which will further strengthen MAF’s position in UAE Real Estate market as a developer of choice.’’

With over three million square meters of walkable neighbourhoods connected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, ample green spaces, and lush landscaping, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim – Communities' commitment to sustainable design and living. As Dubai’s first BREEAM interim certified project, Tilal Al Ghaf adheres to robust sustainability standards to deliver an unparalleled quality of life and minimize any potential negative impact on the environment. All homes at Tilal Al Ghaf are built in line with Majid Al Futtaim-Communities' sustainability goals, being fitted with a host of smart systems designed to facilitate energy efficiencies and reduce wastage.