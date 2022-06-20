Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (“Shaker Group), Saudi Arabia’s leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances, has announced today the signing of an MoU with Cashew Arabia Company for Information Technology (“Cashew KSA”), the subsidiary of Cashew Payments Holding Limited (“Cashew Holding”).

The MoU stipulates that the two companies will conduct the necessary studies for the proposed investment by Shaker in up to a 40% stake in Cashew Payments Holding Limited’s Saudi arm – Cashew KSA. This possible strategic investment, upon the final agreement between both parties, will support the launch of Cashew KSA’s offerings of modern payment solutions and growth of its market share in the Kingdom.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey conducted by ResearchAndMarkets.com*[1] which was released in April 2022, the Saudi BNPL sector is expected to grow by 81.2% in 2022 with the mid to long term growth story continuing to be strong. The survey showed that consumer adoption of the BNPL solutions will experience sustained growth during the period between 2022-2028 with the BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the kingdom reaching US$ 5299.3 million by 2028.

The proposed investment will also allow for the smooth integration of Cashew KSA’s BNPL solutions with Shaker’s growing direct to retail segment.

Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, CEO at Shaker, said:

“Our potential investment into Cashew KSA is a key milestone in our execution on Shaker’s strategic initiatives of growth and our strong commitment to innovation, and to unlocking new growth avenues within the Kingdom’s retail market.

We believe this will be a compelling initiative that will support Cashew KSA to successfully launch its offering in the Kingdom, by leveraging the combined established retail expertise and reach of Shaker and Cashew’s technology-led offering, to meet expanding customer demands for BNPL services.

With the BNPL payment market in Saudi Arabia expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.4% during 2022-2028*, Shaker will support Cashew KSA to leverage its innovative and scalable operating model to launch and accelerate their market share growth within the sector in the kingdom.”

Mr. Ammar Afif, CEO & Co-founder at Cashew KSA, said:

“Partnering with Shaker, one of the most well-reputed trading conglomerates in Saudi Arabia, will allow us to launch our services and products in the Kingdom and build the infrastructure that would enable the growth of BNPL solutions in the region’s fastest growing online consumer market. The strategic support from Shaker’s local and regional expertise will enable Cashew KSA to efficiently navigate and grow its market share in the Saudi consumer finance segment.”

-Ends-

About Shaker

Shaker was founded in 1950 and was amongst the first in Saudi Arabia to introduce Air Conditioning & Home Appliances for Saudi consumers. Shaker is the importer and distributor of several leading international brands including Maytag, Ariston, Indesit, Midea, Bompani and Panasonic in Saudi Arabia, and the sole distributer of LG Air Conditioners in Saudi Arabia. ESCO, as a business unit of Shaker, provides Energy Solutions. Shaker has been a publicly listed company on the Saudi Exchange (Saudi Exchange) since 2010. Throughout the years, Shaker has positioned its name within the top Saudi companies, providing a range of integrated solutions in terms of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances in the Saudi market and the region.

For more information, visit: http://www.shaker.com.sa/

About Cashew KSA

Founded in 2019, Cashew is one of the region’s leading “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) payment providers, offering consumers payment and financial services that help increase their purchasing power at checkout. By partnering with regional banks in various locations, Cashew is able to offer consumers a wider range of lending products such as split payments for longer tenures and higher ticket BNPL options. For more information, visit: www.cashewpayments.com.

For investor and media enquiries

Noha Habib, Instinctif Partners

noha.habib@instinctif.com

[1] BNPL market research by Researchandmarkets.com