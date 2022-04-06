Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. announced it had received the stamp of approval for the new Saudi Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) which will be implemented by the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) on the 1st of July 2022.

Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, Chief Executive Officer, Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. welcomed the new standards set by the regulators and confirmed that its joint venture facility, Shaker LG, had started to produce the cutting-edge dual inverter technology since the start of 2022, in advance of the regulatory requirements.

Speaking at an event organised recently at the factory, the head of Saudi Arabia's major importer, manufacturer, and distributor of air conditioners and home appliances, said Shaker is very well positioned to meet the rigorous requirements of the higher efficiency standards for air-conditioners through the dual inverter technology manufactured locally at the Shaker LG joint venture factory in Tatweer Industrial City.

Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, Chief Executive Officer at Shaker, said:

“I am pleased to confirm we have received the SEER stamp of approval for dual-inverter technology and have started to produce it at the start of 2022 in advance of the change in the requirements from the regulator, which will take effect on July 1st.

This technology is perfectly suited for the extreme seasonal climate changes that we experience in the Kingdom and fully meets the new SEER standard which will be a big step forward in promoting the national carbon emission reduction and energy efficiency goals of Vision 2030.

At Shaker, we have made a long-term commitment to supporting Vision 2030 by making its goals, particularly increasing energy efficiency, central to our corporate strategy. As we all know, Vision 2030 is the key to driving growth in Saudi Arabia now and in the years ahead and the different regulatory and sectorial reforms will help revolutionize all the economic sectors and empower our people.

As we look into the future, there are exciting and promising growth opportunities for Shaker and our partners at LG as we pursue our expansion goals, strengthening our lead in air-conditioning.

In coordination with SEER, we are committed to promoting energy efficiency which is key to our future, and to uphold the role this new factory has and continues to play in raising the bar for what we can achieve in the future across the kingdom.”

Shaker’s strategy aims to expand brand portfolio and gain market share across the Group, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening organizational procedures and people management as well as pursuing further energy-saving initiatives.

This strategy aims to help the Group establish itself as the chosen partner and customer in the Saudi consumer electronics and home appliances industry, while also ensuring its air conditioning market leadership.

Shaker’s ESCO unit, through which the Group became the first Saudi private sector company to be accredited by SEEC in 2017, will continue to expand its retrofitting energy-saving services and consultancy solutions.

Shaker is preparing further initiatives to increase its collaboration with SEEC and Tarshid, the National Energy Services Company, to further promote energy efficiency in the Kingdom.

-Ends-

About Shaker

Shaker was founded in 1950 and was amongst the first in Saudi Arabia to introduce Air Conditioning & Home Appliances for Saudi consumers. Shaker is the importer and distributor of several leading international brands including Maytag, Ariston, Indesit, Midea, Bompani and Panasonic in Saudi Arabia, and the sole distributer of LG Air Conditioners in Saudi Arabia. ESCO, as a business unit of Shaker, provides Energy Solutions. Shaker has been a publicly listed company on the Saudi Exchange (Saudi Exchange) since 2010. Throughout the years, Shaker has positioned its name within the top Saudi companies, providing a range of integrated solutions in terms of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances in the Saudi market and the region. For more information, visit: http://www.shaker.com.sa/

Media enquiries

Noha Habib, Instinctif Partners

noha.habib@instinctif.com