UAE: Shake Shack® has kicked off its first Great Shake Sale – a company-wide initiative to raise awareness and funds to support humanitarian causes in the UAE and other GCC markets. The initiative is currently running throughout the Ramadan and Eid al Fitr season, until 7 May.

As part of the Great Shake Sale, Shake Shack is introducing a new featured shake, Cookies ‘N Cream, available for a limited time. Shake Shack guests who donate AED 10 to support the Emirates Red Crescent will receive a bounce back voucher for any complimentary hand-spun shake, redeemable on their next visit.

“The Great Shake Sale is such a meaningful initiative for the Shake Shack family, and we are so happy to introduce this initiative which relies on the generosity of our guests in this region,” said Hatice Harmankaya, Head of Marketing. “Supporting a good cause and standing for something good is more important now than ever, and the Holy Month of Ramadan is the perfect period to give back to the community. We’re so grateful to be able to team up with different charity organizations for the first time, but certainly not the last.”

The Great Shake Sale initiative is also being held across the KSA, Kuwait, and Bahrain, where it will benefit various charity organizations. Funds from the initiative will go towards continuously helping humanitarian and philanthropic work in the region.

