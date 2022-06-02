Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the leading healthcare brands in MENA, received multiple trophies at the Transform Awards MEA, in recognition of its expertise and innovation in delivering a world-class rebranding strategy and design. The award was formally received by Rami Zahran, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Saudi German Health (KSA), at a ceremony hosted at V Hotel, Dubai.

Hosted by Transform Magazine, the Transform Awards MEA is one of the most prestigious brand awards globally recognizing excellence in brand work. SGH received two gold awards for ‘Best Use of Audio Branding’ and ‘Best Use of Copy Style or Tone of Voice,’ as well as a bronze award for ‘Best Visual Identity from the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector,’ for their efficient and effective new branding systems that paved the way for its brand transformation. The healthcare group beat top regional organizations in the categories they were nominated for. SGH renewed its brand identity in 2021 with the support of Landor & Fitch, a global world-class branding agency.

-Ends-

