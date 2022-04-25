In its ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic within the Kingdom, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has approved the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for children aged 6-11 years old. This new legislation, which was passed on the 6th of April, will increase the population platform eligible for vaccination which in turn is expected to yield in higher protection among wider age groups against COVID-19 pandemic.

This approval comes at a time when the Kingdom, having largely recovered from the pandemic’s global economic effects, is looking to further re-integrate its younger population into public life while ensuring their utmost safety and security. The projected downtick in infection rates amongst the vaccine’s new target audience will also translate to safer school environments and reduced transmission within each child’s larger family unit.

First approved in the KSA in July 2021 for individuals aged above 18 years old, this latest move by the SFDA demonstrates the immense confidence in Moderna’s high safety profile when administered to younger members of the population. Ultimately, the focus is always around decreasing COVID-19-related hospitalization rates throughout the year.

-Ends-