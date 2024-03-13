Beltone Holding (“Beltone” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing financial institutions, announces its consolidated financial and operational results for the period ending December 31, 2023.

Consumer Finance (seven)

During 3Q2023, Beltone rebranded its Consumer Finance arm from “BelCash” to “seven”. This move reinforced Beltone’s position as a one stop shop offering innovative fintech payment solutions.

By December 2023, seven’s Outstanding Portfolio2 amounted to EGP2.1 billion. The number of clients surpassed the 7,000-customer mark. seven market share recorded c.4.5% by year end. The average tenor of the Outstanding Portfolio stood at 34 months.

Microfinance (Cash)

In September 2023, Beltone acquired 100% of Cash, a leading FRA-licensed microfinance provider in Upper Egypt. Cash’s Outstanding Portfolio2 amounted to EGP170 million as of December 2023, up 63% YoY.

Moreover, existing clients surpassed the 12,000 clients’ mark. Cash currently operates more than 20 retail branches as of December 23, pending regulatory approvals on 28 additional branches, that was shortly received in 1Q2024. The average tenor of the Outstanding Portfolio is around 14 months.

