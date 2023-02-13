Dubai, UAE – SEVA Experience, the Middle East’s leading and award-winning wellness and F&B concept, partners with The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives hotel for a special wellness takeover from March 7th to March 11th. The distinct program will offer a curated schedule of soul-nourishing experiences including yoga, meditation, and holistic practices in the picturesque settings of crystal-clear lagoon waters and white sandy beaches of the island.

Running over the course of five days and hosted by SEVA founder Eda Gungor alongside SEVA’s Chef Kiki, guests will be taken on a journey to encourage deep reflection, restore daily life balance, honour special powers, and reconnect with oneself and the stunning nature around. Guests can expect multisensory activities including Full Moon Glow in the Dark Yoga, Kundalini sessions, Sunset Energy Cleansing, a Water blessing ceremony, as well as cooking, breathwork exercises, and even a Hammam Cacao Sound Bathing. On March 8th, marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, participants will have a themed chanting masterclass that celebrates and honours women through the connection between the body and feminine power.

With an array of experiences to feed the soul, physical bodies will be nourished with a plant-based menu created by SEVA Table, and boosts from the hotel’s Tonic Bar, together focusing on sustainability and offering delicious holistic foods.

Rates start from AED1,829 per person, exclusive of a 10% service charge, 16% tax, and accommodation. Those booking online via website with code ‘SevaVIP’ can avail a 35% discount on the package, with the offer available until rooms are sold out.

SEVA’s rare mission is to provide sanctuary, encourage deep reflection, and acknowledge life’s journey through a range of multifaceted practices is perfectly paired with The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ untouched natural beauty, stunning design, and dining offerings.