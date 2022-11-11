Dubai: First Security Group L.L.C (FSG), the 100% Emirati owned leading security solutions provider in the region establishes First Driving Center, an advanced road-safety training center. The launch/announcement is a step to boost road and driver safety and aims to contribute to RTA’s endeavors to make travel safe and smooth in line with the leadership’s directives and global standards.

The announcement was made at a recent meeting held among FSG’s Board of Directors and other eminent members of the group at the construction site in Al Aweer during the foundation stone laying ceremony amidst esteemed guests.

With a board that brings extensive global knowledge, expertise and research, the advanced driving hub aims to enhance the skills of drivers through the use modern technologies such as the Smart Yard and Simulator. In addition, extensive training programs to elevate driver efficiencies based on highest standards and global best practices will be implemented to optimize driving skills and further encourage safe driving in the Emirate of Dubai. The center will also address comprehensive and robust road safety-training programs for off-road training, rally-racing training, etc. A unique addition is the Junior Traffic Training center – which will introduce road traffic systems to children and imbibe the need for safety on the roads at an early stage.

Major General Sharafuddin Sharaf, Chairman and Board Member, First Security Group said, “The objective with this new driver training center is to support authorities to offer fine living to residents and visitors of Dubai as one of the best cities in the world in terms of traffic safety and infrastructure. While Dubai accident rates are lower compared to other similar cities, it increased to 70 in 2021 compared to 58 in 2020. Therefore, as a shared responsibility, we support the government’s direction to rank Dubai amongst the safest cities in the world in the field of traffic safety.

Major General Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al Bannai, CEO & Board Member First Security Group stated, “To begin with a huge thankyou to RTA and their team for their continuous support and expertise as we together aim to implement the city’s vision of creating safer and advanced driving systems to lay the foundation of safer roads in Dubai. As a group, our goals are always to add value and exceptional city services; the First Driving Center – a smart facility is the most advanced and technologically updated facility equipped with latest technologies that will become a role model globally for driver training. In line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and as Emiratis, we remain committed to innovation and building Dubai as the world’s most innovative city.”

Announcing the venture, Mr. Yasser Sharaf – CEO First Driving Centre stated, “Our highly advanced facility will fully prepare new drivers with the highest standards of safety and quality, reiterating our commitment to Dubai in line with its vision as it consolidates its status as the world capital for safety thereby elevating regional safety standards in line with our solidarity with RTA.”

Construction & Building Engineering (CBE), one of the earliest construction businesses in Dubai has been entrusted with the responsibility of building this technologically advanced facility with their extensive experience in the construction industry and strong Arab lineage. Additionally, LACASA Architects & Engineering consultants is designing and supervising the progress of this iconic facility spanning 10,000 sqm site works to completion with highest of quality. The center is expected to be up and running by Q3 in 2023.