ServeU, one of the UAE’s leading facilities management (FM) solutions provider and a subsidiary of Union Properties, has launched two B2B mobile applications for clients with residential and commercial properties. This move comes in line with the company’s digitalisation strategy, which is aimed at enhancing customer interaction and satisfaction, primarily during emergency situations.

With the rapid technological advancements and introduction of innovative mobile applications in the industry, the FM sector is also facing a transformational phase. ServeU has launched the first of its kind B2B mobile applications for the FM sector that facilitates seamless interactions with the corporates directly and allows them to log in service requests in a minute. The apps enable rescheduling of planned maintenance as per client’s convenience, which is directly reflected in the ServeU technician app.

These apps have been specifically designed and developed on Microsoft’s backend system in Dynamic 365 Field Service to provide visibility of asset history, lifecycle, and planned maintenance, as well as tracking the breakdown of each asset.

Gary Reader, General Manager of ServeU, said: “The journey and progress of the facilities management industry in the past few years has been incredible. As the years go by, the boundaries of the FM sector have been expanding, and companies are constantly adapting to new and innovative technological advancements, meeting market expectations and revamping working practices to address future challenges. It has been crucial to adopt mobile and flexible methods to keep up the pace with the rapid technological developments in the industry.”

He added, “Our vision in the present digitalised FM ecosystem is to maintain our momentum and methods to address emergencies and problems faced by our clients. We are always exploring various avenues to upgrade and develop our solutions and services. This is the first time a B2B facilities management app has been introduced in the Middle East region and we are aiming at positioning this as a trendsetter. We are proud of achieving another notable milestone in our journey.”

Previously, ServeU had developed and released the ‘ServeU Essentials’, a B2C mobile application available on iOS and Android, which enabled customers to make online bookings, process cashless payments, and manage subscriptions virtually.

ServeU has been developing and innovating its services to provide customers with effective, efficient, and round-the-clock FM services, allowing the company to match the speed of the ever-evolving FM market.