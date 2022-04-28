ServeU Essentials, a B2C unit of ServeU, a UAE-based leading facilities management (FM) company owned by Union Properties, has launched its fully automated mobile application as part of ongoing efforts to digitize customer experience and provide innovative solutions to clients across the region.

The mobile application, a first of its kind in the FM industry, provides customers with direct access to a centralized booking system with its user-friendly and interactive interface. It works using features similar to e-commerce platforms where customers can purchase directly from the company’s e-store.

ServeU Essentials’ new digital platform allows online booking, cashless transactions, and virtual subscriptions management. The app’s user-friendly design enables customers to access, book, and pay online, eliminating the need for human intervention. The app is integrated into the company’s Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) system, which provides FM managers and staff more opportunities to enhance the efficiency of services while delivering direct and fast solutions to customers.

Gary Reader, General Manager, ServeU, said: “This innovative digital application further elevates the level of FM services in the UAE and the region as it offers significant improvements in terms of providing efficient and seamless experience to customers. ServeU has been investing and exploring technological innovations to provide our clients with the highest quality of FM services and deliver an outstanding customer experience. The app guarantees a hassle-free booking, payment, and account managing experience.”

Lucy Jones, Head of ServeU Essentials, added: “Our mobile application is designed to give our customers direct, easy, convenient, and effective access to our resources and services, which are sometimes the concern in tech app. We made sure that it is user-friendly and straightforward, yet innovative and functional. On our part as the service provider, this also provides enormous benefits such as reduced manual tasks, more organized data, and access to real-time information of clients. The step reflects our commitment to delivering the best solutions and exemplary customer experience.”

ServeU Essentials has been expanding to serve the maintenance, cleaning, landscaping, and smart automation needs of homes, businesses, and retail outlets. The brand reflects ServeU’s reputation and capability in providing quality and efficient services through automated systems and digital innovations.

-Ends-

