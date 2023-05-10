Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Serco, the international public services company, has been appointed by Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, to act as the managing agent for their full suite of sustainable mobility services across Saudi Arabia’s visionary new tourism destination, The Red Sea.

The contract will see Serco working with RSG’s Mobility team to ensure a world-class, net-zero mobility experience for guests at The Red Sea. The carbon-neutral destination covers more than 90 islands, of which only 22 will be developed. The resorts will be reliant on multiple modes of green transport across land, marine, and air from seaplanes and boats to buggies – to ensure that guests enjoy a seamless luxury experience from the moment they arrive.

Following their successful partnership with Transport Management Services (TMS) Global, this marks Serco’s first major transport partnership within a giga-project. Serco will be responsible for supporting the oversight of operations and maintenance, performance management, health and safety, and guest experience across the development.

John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global said: “The unique mobility requirements for The Red Sea are ambitious ones; our mobility network was meticulously designed to advance our vision, redefining destination operations in line with our regenerative approach to tourism development. In Serco, we have found a best-in-class partner who shares our values in prioritising people and the planet, armed with global delivery expertise to shape seamless experiences for our guests.”

Phil Malem, CEO at Serco Middle East said: “This landmark partnership for our transport operations in Saudi will create new roles in the Kingdom and is very much aligned with our company purpose of bringing national visions to life. Our global experience in mobility operations, coupled with the huge ambitions for The Red Sea, means guests will enjoy an incredible experience throughout their entire journey. Through giga projects, such as this one, Saudi is pushing exciting boundaries in the use of innovations, technology and international best practices to deliver the best possible customer experiences.”

Samantha Rowles, Operations Director for Transport at Serco Middle East adds: “In addition to providing the ultimate guest experience, equally important to The Red Sea is ensuring that mobility modes operate within high standards of sustainability to protect the stunning location. Our Serco team, including our Advisory with Purpose division experts, will be working closely with all stakeholders, to coordinate journeys that deliver luxury guest experiences, as we prepare to welcome millions of tourists each year.”

The Red Sea is on track to welcome its first guests this year when the initial hotels open, alongside the first phase of the Red Sea International Airport. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.