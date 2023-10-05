Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – SentinelOne, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, today announced its participation in the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, which will be held from October 16 – 20, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the premier technology event, SentinelOne will highlight its market-leading solutions and demonstrate their effectiveness in combating the increasing number of malware attacks in cloud environments that organizations around the world face.

The Middle East has seen significant growth in cloud adoption over the years, and cloud data security is a critical concern for businesses, organizations, and individuals in the region as they increasingly rely on cloud services to store, process, and manage their data. At GITEX 2023, SentinelOne will showcase its cutting-edge Cloud Data Security product lineup, including the recently launched, Threat Detection for Amazon S3 and Threat Detection for NetApp. These solutions are specifically designed to address the growing complexities of malware attacks in cloud ecosystems, providing robust protection to businesses operating in cloud spaces. During the event, the company will host live demonstrations of the advanced threat detection technology deployed in these products and their efficiency and effectiveness in automating malware scanning in NetApp and Amazon S3 storage environments.

"As the world's largest and most inclusive tech event, GITEX provides us with an unparalleled platform to bring our cybersecurity solutions to a diverse and influential audience and to connect with potential customers, partners, and industry experts from around the world, to expand our network and brand presence,” said Meriam El Ouazzani, Regional Director - Middle East, Turkey, Africa at SentinelOne. “Our presence will underscore the pivotal role that SentinelOne plays in redefining cybersecurity and safeguarding businesses against emerging threats, and we are keen to share insights and best practices to help leading organizations prevent threats, reduce risk and keep their systems and data safe.”

A pioneer in AI-based cybersecurity, SentinelOne’s solutions and platform approach enhances threat detection and response precision, reducing the time to neutralize cyber threats. The company has strong partnerships with local integrators and resellers and engages with government agencies to deliver them to organizations of all sizes across various industry verticals such as finance, healthcare, and the public sector.

“SentinelOne is a trusted cybersecurity partner in the Middle East and Africa, and we look forward to engaging with cloud service providers, IT professionals, and cybersecurity experts at GITEX, who share our commitment to securing digital assets from malware threats and to contributing to the region's digital transformation by empowering businesses to embrace cloud technologies securely while safeguarding their critical data and workloads from emerging cyber threats,” El Ouazzani added.

To learn more about SentinelOne and see its autonomous security solutions in action, visit Hall 25 E45.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. The company's Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber-attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy, and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.