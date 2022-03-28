HE Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, welcomed the overseas contingent

The UAE-India delegation exchanged insights on investment opportunities for both economies .

Abu Dhabi/UAE: Aiming to strengthen trade and commerce partnerships, a high-profile Indian delegation, comprising government officials, successful corporations, venture capital funds and tech unicorns, visited Abu Dhabi to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystems in both countries and identify cross-border growth and investment opportunities.

Held at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Forum saw eminent industry leaders including H.E Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurs and SMEs in the UAE, H.E Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, and senior government officials from India, H.E Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM , and major funds and uincorns such as OyoRooms, Zomato, EaseMyTrip, eduTech Byju.

Delegates from both the Indian and Abu Dhabi teams discussed how Abu Dhabi and India can work more effectively together to achieve greater growth and capitalise on market opportunities, in areas including access to capital and investment, technology, talent development, progressive regulations, and world-class infrastructure.

The forum underscores the strengthening of the economic and cultural relationship between the UAE and India. Delegates learnt about the opportunities that Abu Dhabi has to offer for the business and investment community in India and discussed the future of business and commerce for both countries.

Highlighting Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive investment destination, H.E Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said that successful and emerging SMEs and startups have called Abu Dhabi and ADGM their “home” and base camp for flourishing and sustainable growth. Abu Dhabi has also been the chosen destination for professionals to work and the city for families to thrive.

As an international financial centre based on the common law jurisdiction, ADGM has been the preferred business and investment destination for thousands of brands and global companies, in just a brief period of six years.

ADGM has given its partners, investors and registered firms an innovative and stable growth environment and platform to achieve their business strategies and access the investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi and across the MENA region.

Emphasizing its role as a business enabler, ADGM is open to collaborate with more Indian companies and entrepreneurs to better address the development and growth aspirations of their businesses.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths spanning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For enquiries: media@adgm.com