Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, launched an annual health campaign, raising awareness of the importance of oral health and frequent dental check-ups.

As the leading provider of preventive and curative dental services in the UAE, SEHA highlights the need for a better understanding of habits in both adults and children, encouraging people of all ages to not take their teeth for granted and instead take proactive steps to protect its deterioration and, subsequently, other health issues. By taking pride in the care of one’s teeth, SEHA aims to encourage patients to resume frequent visits to their dentist to ensure the continuous care and maintenance of their teeth and managing any infections or disease at an earlier stage.

Dr. Mira Abdullah Al Hammadi, General Dentist, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), said: “We stress the relationship between teeth and the rest of the body and urge parents to prioritize the oral and dental care of their children and to not neglect their milk teeth by preserving them until they fall naturally and the permanent teeth grow out. Patients must pay particular attention to cleaning the teeth of their children and to take their children to a pediatric dentist when their first tooth appears, usually at around six months of age. The dentist can then evaluate the state of the child’s teeth and assess if the extent of cleaning that the parents are providing is effective, as well as evaluate the need for fluoride. In addition, the dentist will provide advice on the appropriate nutrition needed for healthy teeth.”

SEHA provides comprehensive curative and preventative dental care services for patients from infants to senior citizens and elderly residents. Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) provides dental specialty services across all healthcare centers, in addition to the three specialized dental centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. AHS also provides dental cosmetic services, such as teeth whitening and veneers, with the highest levels of infection control and safety and provides specialized pediatric dental services in Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Center in Al Ain and Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center in Abu Dhabi. General Dentistry, Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Oral Maxillofacial, Endodontics and Pedodontics are services also provided, in Al Dhafra.

Dr. Bakheeta Ahmed Al Mansoori, lead of the Dental Center and Specialist in Paediatric Dentistry at Madinat Zayed, part of Al Dhafra Hospitals, said: “We believe in the importance of promoting the concept of oral and dental health among all segments of society and highlighting the importance of the dentist’s role in raising awareness of oral and dental care. The relationship between oral health and the overall health is interconnected, and it is because of this that Al Dhafra Hospitals decided to integrate oral health into its strategy for disease control and prevention, contributing to community awareness and health initiatives in schools and the local community.”

Toothaches can be caused by tooth decay, abscessed (bacterial infection) tooth, fractures, damaged fillings, and infected gums. Common signs and symptoms to look out for include:

Tooth pain – that may be sharp, throbbing, or constant

Swelling around the tooth

A fever or headache

Foul-tasting drainage from the infected tooth

A bad odor

If you notice any of these signs and symptoms

