Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has successfully concluded the 6th World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) congress. Held in March both virtually and physically at ADNEC, the quadrennial event included more than 100 sessions featuring experts from over 50 different countries.

WUWHS welcomed 4,500 attendees via a hybrid event model with colleagues able to discuss and learn about the latest developments in wound care. Held for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this latest edition of WUWHS was inaugurated by Dr Barbara Braden, a consultant at Oxford University Hospitals. The congress also featured an honorary session in Dr Barbara's name in recognition of her outstanding achievements in pressure injury care.

Dr. Safa Al Mustafa, Acting Chief Executive Officer, at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) said: “We were honored to bring this prestigious event to Abu Dhabi for the first time and to showcase SEHA’s expertise in wound care on an international stage. WUWHS 2022 was a unique congress at which attendees were immersed in all aspects of wound healing and care, from epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, as well as the latest medical and surgical treatments. We brought together national and international speakers who are leading efforts to treat wounds in the best way possible.”

Abu Dhabi successfully bid to host WUWHS in 2016, and SEHA worked to prepare a stimulating program featuring renowned speakers such as Gulnaz Tariq Mir, Acting Assistant Director of Nursing at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and President of WUWHS, Dr. Kylie Sandy-Hodgetts, Senior Research Fellow, School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Western Australia, and many more.

Gulnaz Tariq Mir, Acting Assistant Director of Nursing at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and President of WUWHS, said: “We need to ensure the continuous education of our healthcare professionals; if we do it together, speaking the same language and treating patients the same way, we can shape and develop knowledge for the next generation. We need to get wound care knowledge out of the library and to our patients by encouraging all participants to become actively involved in the development of best practice guidelines.”

Among the sessions held at WUWHS was a discussion about diabetes-related health problems, including how cyclical pressurized topical wound oxygen (TWO2) therapy reduces diabetic foot ulcer-related hospitalizations by 88% and amputations by 71%. WUWHS also focused on how oxygen is involved in treating wounds while highlighting the trials currently underway worldwide to examine the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) – the delivery of pure oxygen at high pressures – in wound healing.

WUWHS also hosted a meeting led by a group of representatives from the Legs Matter coalition, a coalition of eight healthcare charities and not-for-profit organisations, to identify the extent of the problems surrounding lower-limb (thigh, leg, and foot) management in the UK, highlighting the potentially devastating impact on patients and families. A consensus document put forward a case for systematic changes and suggested transformations in lower-limb management. Additionally, medical experts at WUWHS also explored how to prevent surgical site infections.

To find out more about WUHWS, please click here https://wuwhs2022.org/#