Stemming from its social responsibility, Seef Properties has recently made a financial donation to the Royal University for Women (RUW) to support their scholarships programme.

The support cheque was handed over by Seef Properties to RUW President Professor Yusra Mouzughi during a special ceremony held at Seef Properties headquarters at Seef Mall – Seef District.

The occasion was attended by Seef Properties Deputy Chairman and CSR Committee Chairman Dr Mustafa Ali Al Sayed, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf and a number of officials representing both sides.

This initiative comes as part of Seef Properties’ strategy to enhance social responsibility, and its constant keenness to consolidate cooperation with various higher education institutions and support its qualitative initiatives in the fields of education and the implementation of distinctive development and humanitarian projects, which contributes to strengthening the spirit of community solidarity.

On the occasion, Dr Al Sayed commented: “We are pleased to support the RUW, which offers unique and diverse specialisations that meet the needs of the labour market to graduate future leaders. At Seef Properties, we are all keen to have a footprint in supporting the higher education sector and forging a constructive partnership with its leading institutions to serve future generations of ambitious Bahraini youth seeking excellence.”

For her part, Prof. Mouzughi said: “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for its generous support, which will undoubtedly contribute to raising the level of academic programmes offered by the University, advancing the means of excellence for female students and empowering women and their advancement through higher education. The RUW always strives to keep abreast of modern scientific developments in a way that contributes to achieving the desired visions and aspirations in the field of higher education for women.”

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability and awareness. This is represented in its sponsorship of various charitable, humanitarian works as well as social initiatives of individuals and institutions.

