Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has partnered with the Smile Initiative of the Future Society for Youth, which provides psychosocial support to children battling cancer.

Stemming from Seef Properties’ social responsibility and keenness to support humanitarian initiatives, a group of children and their families were invited to enjoy a day out, in collaboration with Cineco and Rendezvous Restaurant, in Seef Mall – Seef District.

A cinema hall was booked for the kids and their families to watch a fun movie, followed by exciting playtime at Magic Island and lunch at Rendezvous Restaurant. The invitees expressed great happiness and satisfaction with the day’s fabulous entertainments.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, commented: "We are pleased to host children under the Smile Initiative to have a good time at Seef Mall – Seef District. This invitation comes as part the Company's keenness to maximise its contributions to social responsibility, benefiting the local community and positively impacting the full spectrum of society.”

For his part, Head of the Future Society for Youth Mr. Subah Abdulrahman Al Zayani, said: "We are pleased to partner with Seef Properties and heartily thank their hospitality towards our courageous children and their families. We are proud to share the same noble values and hope to advance this fruitful cooperation in the future, especially with regards to raising awareness of childhood cancer among various segments of society.”

Since the establishment of Seef Properties 25 years ago, social responsibility has remained an integral part of the Company’s philosophy for the growth of a prosperous, integrated society, supported by sustainable development.

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability and awareness. This is represented in its sponsorship of various charitable and humanitarian works, as well as social initiatives of individuals and institutions.

It is noteworthy that the Smile Initiative is affiliated with the Future Society for Youth, and has worked since 2010 to provide support to courageous children in their battle against cancer, in addition to supporting their parents.

The initiative currently serves around 250 cancer patients, based on varying requirements imposed by the stages of their disease tailored to their health, educational and psychological needs”

-Ends-

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

About Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L:

Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L. specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Seef Properties. For more information please contact: