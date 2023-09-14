Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties distributed BD15,000 in cash to 13 winners of its Seef Mall – Muharraq ‘Shop & Win Cash’ campaign. Layla Ebrahim was the lucky winner of the BD3,000 top prize in the quarterly draw.

Twelve prizes of BD1,000 each were awarded through monthly draws to: Jafar Abdullah, Reem Hejazi, Tawfiq Bani Hammad, Adel Ahmed, Adel Salem, Ahmed Al Hayki, Ameena Jaber, Waleed Al Fadhel, Fahmi Ali, Nada Shaghnoobi, Abdullah Isa, and Helen Stanley.

The largest promotion of its kind at Seef Mall – Muharraq, the 2023 ‘Shop & Win Cash’ campaign aims to provide an exceptional shopping experience along with valuable cash rewards, offering a total of BD49,000 to 40 winners over a period of nine months, up to 31st December 2023.

Shoppers who spend BD10 or more at Seef Mall – Muharraq are entered into monthly draws for four BD1,000 prizes, as well as two BD3,000 prizes, the next of which will be drawn in September. A grand prize draw of BD5,000 cash will take place at the end of the campaign. An extra prize will be available during the Black Friday sale in November, with one winner receiving BD2,000 in cash.

Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Qaed said: “We are delighted to announce the lucky winners of this year’s Shop & Win Cash campaign, the biggest in the history of Seef Mall - Muharraq. The campaign, which continues until the end of the year, is our way of rewarding our valued customers, who have made the mall their preferred shopping destination.”

Situated along a waterfront area of 72,000 square meters, Seef Mall – Muharraq enjoys a unique location overlooking the historic Arad Fort and the Manama skyline. The mall’s offerings include 132 stores, Carrefour Hypermarket, dining outlets, cafes, and a family entertainment center, Magic Island. In addition, it features a cinema complex with 14 screens, accommodating over 1,300 seats, including the Kingdom’s first IMAX theater.

