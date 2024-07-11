Listing on the main Saudi Market (Tadawul) and commencement of trading will take place 20 business days after the end of the offering period, or latest by 25 July 2024.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the completion of the allocation process of SC Multi Asset Traded Fund (“the Fund”) for institutional and individual investors in accordance with the approved terms and conditions of the Fund.

The SC Multi Asset Traded Fund attracted 351,428 subscribers from institutional and individual investors, including Saudi residents and GCC nationals. The final net subscription amount reached a total of SAR 300 million for 30,000,000 units reflecting investor trust in SEDCO Capital's capabilities and the Fund's potential to provide investors with long-term capital growth and sustainable income distribution.

The total subscribed units allocated to institutional investors reached 4,707,821, representing 15.69% of the total offering. 25,292,179 units were allocated to individual investors, representing 84.31% of the total offering. The subscription period started on 19 May 2024 and ended on 27 June 2024, at a final price of SAR 10.23 per unit, including subscription fees and VAT of SAR 1.00 per unit, through the receiving entities.

Listing and commencement of trading of the Fund’s units on the main Saudi Market (Tadawul) will take place 20 business days after the end of the offering period, or latest by 25 July 2024.

The SC Multi Asset Traded Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of local and global public equities, local and global income assets, and local and global private equity investments. The Fund leverages SEDCO Capital’s expertise in managing a balanced portfolio, ensuring optimal asset allocation and risk management effectively.

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world’s first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $8 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37).

The Firm’s headquarters is in South Tower, Red Sea Mall, King Abdulaziz (Malik) Road, PO Box 13396 Jeddah 21491, Saudi Arabia. Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com.

