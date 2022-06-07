The Maison is proudly expanding the ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program to Saudi Arabia introduced in May 2022, in collaboration with Dar Al-Hekma University, a non-profit institution of higher education for women in Jeddah.

Six inspiring Saudi women have been selected to mentor senior undergraduate students, through a six-month journey of observation, exploration, and experimentation

The Maison is committed to empower the youth and align with the Kingdom’s vision 2030.

Jeddah – Following the successful launch and international recognition of the Vacheron Constantin ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program in the UAE in 2020, the Maison is proud to announce its second edition of the educational initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this time in partnership with the Dar Al-Hekma University, Jeddah.

The program perfectly mirrors the Maison’s strong values as it continuously aims to meet and exceed women’s expectations by remaining fully attuned to its rich heritage and transmission of know-how. Aligning closely with the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, the Maison’s initiative is created to inspire the youth to pursue their dreams and facilitate the start of their professional journey.

Dar Al Hekma University President's message to Students

“True to our vision of being a “university that takes the lead in education, development, and creativity to positively impact the society”, and to our mission of “graduating leaders and entrepreneurs who embody the values of the University, our students will be embarking on a one-of-a-kind entrepreneurship experience with the Maison Vacheron Constantin. Dear students, embrace success and pave your way for a bright future in entrepreneurship. You will be taking today steps for a better tomorrow by engaging in the distinguished and outstanding entrepreneurship experience you are going to embark on. Future leaders, do your best to work today and proceed for a brighter tomorrow. Work hard, address your greatest abilities, pursue your dreams, leave an impact, and you’ll never be able to tell where your influence stops”, Dr. Abeer Aldoghaither, President of Dar Al Hekma University.

Mentorship Program Experience

The mentorship journey begins May 24th with a 3-week recruitment period, where selected students have the opportunity to apply through Vacheron Constantin portal for a chance to participate amongst the six final students. Once selected, students will be given a unique out-of-classroom experience, to be mentored by their chosen inspiring and successful Saudi mentor based on their specific career focus and desired journey.

The program allows students to embark on a journey to make definitive strides towards exploring their career ambitions and breaking the glass ceiling by discovering the reality of their own field and further developing their existing knowledge and skills.

Upon successful completion of the ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program, students have the opportunity to embark on an internship program with Vacheron Constantin or any other Richemont Maison.

Students can register through Vacheron Constantin website:

- EN: https://www.vacheron-constantin.com/ae/en/maison/mentorship-programs/mentorship-program-ksa.html - AR: https://www.vacheron-constantin.com/ae/ar/maison/mentorship-programs/mentorship-program-ksa.html

“To kick off the second edition of the Vacheron Constantin Mentorship Program, we are honored to collaborate with Dar Al-Hekma University and the six inspiring Saudi Mentors: Basma ElKhereiji, Emon Shakoor, Aya AlBitar, Nouf Al Moajil, Nora AlDabal and Shahd AlShehail.

The Kingdom represents huge promises and great potential, and the Maison values are aligned closely with the Saudi Vision 2030. We, at Vacheron Constantin, realize the importance of passing down skills to the next generation to support the leaders of tomorrow. We wish all selected students a fruitful program ahead and look forward to witnessing them excel towards their career ambitions.” – comments Christophe Ramel, Regional Brand Director Middle East at Vacheron Constantin.

Six Inspiring Mentors

With a proven track record of success and ambition within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the six inspiring women have confirmed their contribution to the Mentorship Program. The mentors have diverse successful career paths and will aim to shine light on dominant work sectors and industries.

1- Shahd Al Shehail - Entrepreneur and co-founder of Ethical Luxury brand Abadia, which marries heritage, ethics and style in a sustainable way.

2- Aya Al Bitar – Saudi Product & Furniture Designer, and Founder of AYA the Art of Living. Through her work, Aya merges tradition and modernity creating products that are bridging cultures of the East and the West.

3- Emon Shakoor – Founder & CEO of Saudi Arabia's first female focused & inclusivity accelerator: Blossom Accelerator. From the Silicon Valley to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the visionary hub serves to develop an empowering community for Saudi entrepreneurs by providing them with an invaluable network, resources, knowledge and access to funding

4- Basma El Khereiji - Chef & Entrepreneur, Founder of the Social Kitchen and the social group. Head of the Saudi Culinary initiative, a program launched by the Saudi Ministry of Culture that aims to introduce local Saudi cuisine to the world.

5- Nora Aldabal - Arts & Creative Inductries Executive Director at The Royal Commission of AlUla. Nora believes in the importance of establishing cultural hubs for creativity and artistic exchange. She has developed multiple arts workshops and facilitated with the presence of Desert X to Al Ula for the first time in KSA to establish a cross cultural dialogue between Saudi artists and other regions.

6- Nouf Al Moajil - Strategic analyst, CEO of the Eastern Province Social Responsibility Council. Nouf’s experience lies within the realm of business sustainability that measures social entrepreneurship projects. Aside from her career, Nouf is passionate about social urbanism, innovation & design.

Last Year's Achievements

Throughout the six-month learning experience, the mentees explored a range of topics and creative fields in hopes of starting their own professional projects. Maitha Al Khazraji was guided by restaurant entrepreneur Salama Al Shamsi to open up her own bakery. Maha Saeed worked with Emirati couture designer Rafia Helal Bin Drai to design her homegrown clothing line. Dana Al Dhaen was inspired by artist and author Alia Al Shamsi to showcase her macro photography of nature. Hind Al Khoory paired with fashion designer Latifa Al Gurg to create her own athletic line. Fatima Al Katheeri was given the opportunity to develop her marketing and communication skills with the help of jewellery designer Noora Shawqi. Lastly, Ghalaa Abulohom got to apply and further develop her interior design skills into corporate events through the daily guidance of Hala Al Gergawi, CEO and founder of Tea Before Noon.

The finale of the mentorship program, held at the Etihad Museum on June 8th, 2021. To congratulate the students on their achievements, H.E Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, was present and gave a warm speech to the six mentees and audience. The students also showcased their achievements through an exhibition at the event.

Following the successful completion of the UAE ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program, the students embarked on their internship with Vacheron Constantin & other Richemont Maisons.

Discover more about the Vacheron Constantin ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program 2020:

- EN: https://www.vacheron-constantin.com/ae/en/maison/mentorship-programs/mentorship-program-uae.html - AR: https://www.vacheron-constantin.com/ae/ar/maison/mentorship-programs/mentorship-program-uae.html

Sum-up

The first Vacheron Constantin ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program was launched in the UAE in October 2020. Following its success, the Maison announces the second edition of the ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program in Saudi Arabia, in May 2022.

This year and similar to last year, the program will be facilitated by local luxury consultancy Tea Before Noon.

Six Saudi mentors will be mentoring six female senior undergraduate students of Dar Al-Hekma University, working closely together to learn the skillset and attributes to succeed in their desired field of work. Over the six-month long mentorship program, the students will develop projects and specific activities to be leaders of the next generation.

Upon successful completion of the ‘One of Not Many’ Mentorship Program, students have the opportunity to embark on an internship program with Vacheron Constantin or any other Richemont Maison.

About Vacheron Constantin

Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin is the world’s oldest watch Manufactur in continuous production for over 265 years, faithfully perpetuating a sophistication through generations of master craftsmen proud heritage of watchmaking excellence and stylistic sophistication through generations of master craftsmen.

At the pinnacle of Haute Horlogerie and understated elegance, the Maison creates timepieces with unique technical and aesthetic signatures, and an extremely high level of finishing touches. Vacheron Constantin brings to life unparalleled heritage and a spirit of innovation through its collections: Patrimony, Traditionnelle, Métiers d’Art, Overseas, Fiftysix, Historiques and Égérie. It also offers its discerning clientele of connoisseurs the rare opportunity to acquire unique and bespoke timepieces by means of its “Les Cabinotiers“ department.

