SHANGHAI | CHINA: The organisers of the Seatrade Maritime Awards, to be held in Shanghai, China, on November 10, have announced the new entry deadline of 8 September 2023.

With 13 categories across all sectors of the maritime industry, the event provides a platform for organizations and individuals to gain global recognition for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry.

"These awards are considered a true badge of honour,” commented Chris Morley, Group Director of Seatrade Maritime, Informa Markets. “We are thrilled to bring the 34th edition of the Seatrade Maritime Awards back to Shanghai to celebrate the innovators and leaders moving our industry forward.

“This is a unique opportunity for maritime stakeholders to showcase their work improving safety, sustainability, efficiency and diversity within the industry, and, with our co-hosts, The Shanghai International Port Group, we are honoured to bring the celebration to one of the world’s leading Maritime Centres once again,” continued Morley.

An independent panel of expert judges will assess entries to 13 inspiring categories identifying those which demonstrate exceptional progress and resilience in areas such as shipbuilding, shipmanagement, equipment manufacturing and greener shipping.

Winners will be announced during a gala ceremony on November 10 attended by maritime executives and stakeholders from around the world. In addition to gaining global exposure and industry-wide recognition, winners will take home a commemorative trophy to mark their achievement.

Sponsors for this prestigious event include China Classification Society and PSA. Full category details and entry information is available on the Seatrade Maritime Awards website.

https://www.seatrademaritimeevents.com/seatrade-awards/en/home.html